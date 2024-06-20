'It should be a pretty big day': Hoppers teen keen for first local derby

Coolamon teenager Josh Allen is looking forward to his first local derby against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday.
The 16-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to his senior career and he'll get his first chance to play against the Lions at Kindra Park.
A Hoppers junior, Allen has grown up around the rivalry and he believed it would be a good contest against the undefeated Lions.
"It should be a pretty big day I think," Allen said.
"It's always high intensity and it should be a big crowd.
"It comes pretty much once you start competitive footy really, then once you get into seniors they talk about it a fair bit
"It's always pretty big to beat the rivals."
The Hoppers have exceeded external expectations placed on them in the pre-season and they enter the halfway point of the season at 5-3.
Coolamon hung with the Lions for roughly half a game when the two sides last met in round one and Allen was confident the Hoppers were capable of giving GGGM their first loss of the season on Sunday.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"We had a good win last week and we've trained pretty hard over the last few weeks with the bye.
"It should be pretty good and hopefully we'll get the win.
"I feel like we just have to stick with them until the last quarter, then hopefully we run over them in the end."
The teenager had his best game to date at senior level over the weekend as he kicked five goals in the Hoppers 86-point win over Narrandera.
Allen agreed it was a real boost to his confidence to have such a great performance in what was just his fourth senior game.
"Yeah it was a bit of a confidence booster," he said.
"The last few weeks had been a bit quiet, but I slipped forward this week and got on the end of a few.
"It was good."
The young talent had a delayed start to the year as he was busy playing representative footy with the GWS Giants Academy.
Allen agreed that playing a higher level had made it a bit easier for him to find his feet at first grade level with the Hoppers.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"The rep footy is nearly a quicker pace than local footy, but the mature bodies around here are a different thing to learn about."
Allen is one a few teenagers who are having a big mark at the Hoppers this year alongside Oscar Perrot, Jack Rudd, Lachy Moore and Campbell Mattingly.
The young talent agreed that it was good to have a few boys a similar age alongside him in the first grade side.
"I guess there is a fair few of us young boys out there," he said.
"It's good to be out there with my young mates, there's a few old fellas out there too so it's good."
The Lions enter the clash off the double bye and they will be looking to notch up their ninth win of the season on Sunday.
