Not just Wagga: The bizarre, the best and the exceptions of NSW's team names

In the Peter McDonald Premiership, the Macquarie Raiders of Dubbo have the Raidettes and jerseys with a splash of pink. For the most part, the rest of the PMP is fine and it is home to two women's names we do give a pass too. The Wellington Cowgirls make sense when the men are the Cowboys while the Parkes Spacecats are a fun version of the Parkes Spacemen. Thank the heavens there's no Spacewomen or Space-ettes.

