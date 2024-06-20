Boorooma Maccas first look: Community invited to have say on designs

The gates are open for Wagga residents to have their say on the city's first Maccas on the northern side of the river.
First-look designs of a McDonald's Restaurant for Boorooma are on display in a 214-page document which forms part of the development application for the $7.47 million project.
"The development will comprise two fast-food outlets with one being a McDonald's restaurant and the other likely to be another national fast-food operator as well as a gymnasium," the application said.
People have until July 3 to have their say on the 7 Phar Lap Place proposal, by making a submission to council.
Customers will enter the 25-space car park through one entrance, according to the plan.
Traffic will turn off Boorooma Street and onto Messenger Avenue before entering the Phar Lap Place cul-de-sac.
A traffic assessment found that there were 26,000 vehicles per day that used the Boorooma Street roundabout, with a peak-hour average of 2640 per hour.
The plan shows that up to 14 customers will be able to use the dual-lane McDonald's drive-through.
A waiting bay area, bicycle racks and playground are also outlined.
The proposal outlines the restaurant will be open 24 hours, seven days a week, and is Wagga's fifth McDonald's restaurant.
Designs for a 24-hour hour gym and another proposed convenience restaurant have also been revealed for the adjacent lots.
The proposed gym facility would become the northern suburb's second of its kind, and add to Wagga's list of over 20 gyms.
Carpark entry for the gym and second fast food restaurant would be accessed from an additional driveway on Phar Lap Place.
The development application also includes details from noise, traffic, crime and environmental assessments.
It is available for public viewing via the council website, or at Wagga City Council's administration centre.
