New Turvey Park coach pleased with first up showing from Bulldogs

New Turvey Park coach Chris Jackson was left pleased by the effort shown in his first game in charge of the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs head to Robertson Oval on Saturday to face Wagga Tigers and they will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak.
Jackson's first game in charge saw the Bulldogs go up against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes over the weekend where they fell to the Goannas by 26 points.
It was a good response following a tumultuous couple of weeks for the Bulldogs and Jackson said he was pleased with what he saw.
"There were some good things and there were some things we need to work on," Jackson said.
"Obviously being the first week I'm in this job I just wanted to know how they play and I was very impressed with the way they move the ball at times, I think we need to get more consistent with that.
"The defence was under a lot of pressure because Mango's delivery was pretty good down to their forwards and that made it hard for us.
"But all in all there's some growth there and I'm really looking forward to continuing to grow with the club and get them in the right direction."
The Bulldogs found themselves on the back foot early in the contest after conceding the first four goals of the game.
However they then fought their way back into the contest and even hit the lead during the third term.
Jackson said he was pleased with the response early in the game to get themselves back into the contest against the Goannas.
"When it was 26-0 five minutes in I thought it was going to be a long day," he said.
"But we went back to our structures and we started being confident and clean and moved the ball quickly.
"I think that really helped us get back in the game and allowed us to claw our way back in.
"I was really impressed with that and happy with that, but there's a few things I need to work on with the guys and get them playing better footy."
Ben Lewington was best on for the Bulldogs while Lucas Roberts and Andrew Emery were also impressive.
Jackson credited the efforts of Lewington who celebrated a milestone game against the Goannas.
"It was his 100th so it was a pretty good game," he said.
"He was everywhere we needed, he finished a couple of good goals and he was clean which was what we want from an on-baller so I was very happy with him.
"Then also Lucas Roberts in his second game off a half back flank, he was clean and he was delivering the ball well.
"He was just floating into the right spot and also Vossy (Will Voss) out of the ruck he ran all day and gave us some drive.
"There's some real positives through that side."
The only injury concern coming out of the clash for the Bulldogs was with forward Joel Peters who is believed to have hyper extended his elbow during the loss.
