Wood carter charged with firearm theft labelled an 'unacceptable risk'

A self-employed wood carter charged with multiple firearm theft offences from properties across the state has been released on conditional bail despite being labelled an "unacceptable risk" to the community.
Peter McKenzie, who lives in the Wagga local government area, was arrested and charged with 13 offences after he attended the city's police station on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old was taken into custody and later granted bail following an appearance in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
He faced two counts each of having custody of stolen goods, unauthorised firearm possession, not keeping a firearm safely, and using or supplying a stolen firearm or firearm part.
McKenzie was also charged with single offences of hunting without a licence; driving with an unauthorised number plate; larceny; using, supplying, acquiring or possessing a defaced firearm; and having a shortened firearm without authority.
The charges came after police commenced an investigation into reports of people trespassing at a property on Little Billabong Road, Carabost about 8am on April 14.
Following inquiries, officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team raided a home on Tumbarumba Street at Humula, with officers allegedly locating and seizing a large amount of property suspected of being stolen, including three firearms.
Police will allege the items had been stolen from properties at several locations across western NSW, including Wagga, Brucedale, Forest Hill and Dubbo.
McKenzie appeared before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, June 19, when his solicitor, David Barron, asked for a two-week adjournment given the number of charges.
The court heard he was on bail at the time of the offences.
Mr Barron said there were "some issues regarding items found" and some of the charges involved a co-accused.
The solicitor said his client had made some frank admissions during a police interview on Tuesday and if he was found guilty of firearms offences there was only "momentary possession ... as opposed to long-term possession".
Mr Barron said the limited nature of possession could allow the court to consider an alternative to full-time custody for McKenzie, who the court heard was self-employed as a wood carter, and that he could live with a friend in Glenfield Park as part of any bail conditions.
"It's mid-winter [now] ... the busiest time of year [for a wood carter] - being unable to continue will impact that," he said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kate Williams opposed bail being granted due to the risk posed to the community.
Sergeant Williams said McKenzie was on bail at the time of the alleged offences.
Mr Barron said there was no evidence his client knew the firearms were allegedly stolen and that a serial number had allegedly been removed.
"Serial numbers aren't in large letters on the firearm. It's not something someone would necessarily notice if they had only momentary possession of the items, he said.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking granted McKenzie bail with a number of conditions, including that he live at a Glenfield Park address and not take any alcohol or drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.
He is due to reappear before Wagga Local Court on July 1.
