Young Bulldogs forward hit with ban from AFL NSW-ACT tribunal

Turvey Park forward Oscar Jenkins has been handed a three-match ban by the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal.
Jenkins fronted the tribunal on Wednesday night following a report that stemmed from the Bulldogs 26-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes over the weekend.
The report was for rough conduct on Goannas young gun Liam Crittenden which resulted in the defender being stretchered from the field and later transferred to hospital.
The incident was originally graded as careless, high contact and severe impact, however the impact was regraded as high which saw Jenkins hit with a three game ban.
It means the young forward will miss the Bulldogs upcoming stretch of games against Wagga Tigers, Coolamon and Leeton-Whitton.
Crittenden will also be sidelined for at least two of the Goannas upcoming games against Griffith and Collingullie-Wagga through concussion protocols.
The Bulldogs will also be without captain Hayden Smith for their clash against the Tigers on Saturday as he serves the second of his two-game ban for striking in their round eight loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
