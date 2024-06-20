Mid-season change of leadership at the top for Southcity

Southcity has a new man at the helm after a mid-season switch.
Craig 'Smokey' Heathcote has replaced Greg Wiscombe as president.
Heathcote feels the change was inevitable with the club keen to ensure no one stays in the role for too long.
After three years as vice president he was expecting to stand for the top role at the club's annual general meeting later this year.
"To try to share the workload I was going to stand for presidency in 2025 anyway," Heathcote said.
"With Whale (Wiscombe) stepping aside it's just come six months earlier than I planned.
"It's no dramas at all."
Wiscombe thought it was the best thing for him.
"I just needed to refresh, I've been in it long enough and I was neglecting what is most important in my life, which is family, a bit and myself," Wiscombe said.
"It was starting to impact there as my daughter is involved in a lot of sports and my son is involved in harness and I don't get along to support them let alone do stuff myself.
"There is stuff I like to do and footy season now rolls from one year into another and you very rarely get time away or a break and I think I needed it and it was time to see where I was.
"I probably wasn't enjoying it as much as I should have been so at the end of the day I made the decision to step down.
"I still stay involved in some areas helping out but now I come to footy when I want to come to footy."
However he's confident he's left the club in a good position.
Especially with new coach Cleve McGhie enjoying a lot of success so far this season with the Bulls up to third on the back of a five-game winning run.
"The club is in great hands with the amount of people in the football club so it was an easy time with a good, new coach involved," Wiscombe said.
"I think it was the best thing getting Cleve on board.
"The spirit here at the club at the moment with a winning attitude and just turning up for each other is really good."
Heathcote believes the club is well placed after playing in the reserve grade and Weissel Cup grand finals last year, winning the under 18s, as well.
As such Heathcote isn't looking to change too much.
"The club is in a good position at the moment, there's no ifs or buts about that," he said.
"It's full credit to the hard work done by a lot of people before I was blessed with the role.
"I'm a strong believer that if something is not broken why play with it.
"If something needs to be adjusted then sure but we're going along very nicely at the moment so I believe I don't have to get involved in too much and just let the coaches do their job and let the players play football."
