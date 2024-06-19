Starting a big conversation

A story by Taylor Dodge about Wagga's big Murray cod sign being taken down and given a spruce up was one of our most-read stories during the past week.
It also had our newsroom asking: Why doesn't Wagga have a big thing? If it did, what would it be?
Those questions resulted in a team effort to pull together a story asking that very question. I'd love to hear your ideas by commenting on the story above or flicking me a reply email.
In other news, Carevan is on the hunt for volunteers. Emily Anderson reports the mouths to feed are there, the funds are there, and a new fridge is ready to go, but the charity needs more volunteers to cook up free meals for our neediest.
It's that time of year and Jimmy Meiklejohn has filed his Riverina League 2024 mid-season report card, posing the question: Can anyone chase down GGGM?
Also in sport, Tahlia Sinclair has spoken with female footballers who want the tough footy names. They say team names should reflect the game they play, not their gender.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
