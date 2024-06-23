Pair ordered to post $100K for bail after major vape and cash haul

A Wagga court has been told neither a driver nor passenger allegedly knew that more than a quarter of a million dollars in cash was allegedly in the passenger compartment after a major money and vapes haul this week.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking has ordered that $100,000 be posted to bail two Chinese nationals charged after police allegedly seized more than 7500 vapes and over $270,000 in cash from a vehicle in which they were travelling through the Riverina.
Yu Shi, 28, and Jia Liu, 42, appeared via video link in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday over a series of charges which relate to the alleged police haul during a Hume Highway road stop on Tuesday.
About 11.25pm on Tuesday police attached to Riverina Highway Patrol were conducting random breath testing on the Hume Highway, at Gundagai, when they pulled over a Mercedes Sprinter van allegedly driven by Liu.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly seized 38 boxes containing 7500 vapes with an estimated street value of $262,500 and $274,450 in cash.
They also allegedly found Shi sleeping on a mattress in the rear of the van.
The pair were arrested and taken to Wagga police station where they were charged with recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime worth more than $5000, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen - not motor vehicle - and restricted substance sold by non-wholesaler.
The driver was also issued an infringement notice for an unrestrained passenger.
They were refused bail and ordered to appear in Wagga Local Court the following day.
Appearing via video link on Wednesday, their solicitor Mr Kahn argued the case for their release on strict bail conditions.
The solicitor told Magistrate Hosking the money was found allegedly found in the passenger compartment and that the "facts indicate neither of them knew about the cash".
Mr Kahn told the court Shi was allegedly in the back of the car at the time and that he understood the vehicle did not belong to Shi.
He said even for the "most serious offence" relating to the cash seized, it was "not necessarily a strong prosecution case" and argued the other two charges were "relatively minor".
Mr Kahn said Shi - a Sydney man who works in the construction industry - has permanent residency in Australia, where he has been living for more than seven years.
But prosecutor Sergeant Kate Williams argued releasing Shi on bail posed an "unacceptable [flight] risk".
While conceding Shi has no criminal record, Sgt Williams said a "custodial penalty" was definitely possible - especially in relation to the alleged cash haul.
Mr Kahn said Shi's passport had already been seized and told the court a person was willing to post $50,000 to release his client on bail.
Mr Kahn drew attention to his clean record and said there was "no indication" he was likely to reoffend.
Magistrate Hosking noted police concerns, but concluded the risks of bail could be "ameliorated" with appropriate conditions.
These include that he report to Bankstown police station daily, not apply for another passport, not enter any international airport or other point of departure from Australia, live at a NSW address, not contact co-accused Liu, and not drink drugs or alcohol unless prescribed by a doctor.
However, Magistrate Hosking ordered that $50,000 in cash be posted to release Shi before bail is granted.
Also acting for co-accused Liu, Mr Kahn told the court his client's wife was prepared to put forward $50,000 for his release.
The court heard Liu - a Melbourne resident - runs a delivery company and has lived in Australia for the past eight years.
Noting Liu lives interstate, Sgt Williams raised concerns about the potential for him failing to appear and "resid[ing] outside the jurisdiction".
But she conceded while his release was also deemed an "unacceptable risk", his co-accused had "just received conditional bail on largely the same facts with similar antecedents".
Liu was granted similar bail conditions including a requirement that someone post $50,000 on his behalf.
Liu was ordered to report daily to the Camberwell police station and also to surrender his passport within 24 hours.
Both matters were adjourned for next appearances in Cootamundra Local Court on July 15.
