Maxed out Carevan calls for more volunteer cooks to help Wagga's needy

The mouths to feed are there, the funds are there, and a new fridge is ready to go, but a Wagga charity needs more volunteers to cook up free meals for Wagga's neediest.
Carevan volunteers make up to 600 meals per week at their Fernleigh Road industrial kitchen, but staff say the charity can only make as many meals as they have helpers.
"We're at our capacity with cooking and volunteers, the need is definitely there," Carevan operations manager Wendy Fritsch said.
"It doesn't match up with the need that's there."
The free meals go to Wagga's charities that work with people in need including Mission Australia, Baptist Care, Salvation Army, Vinnies, Flourish Australia, Marathon Health and Uniting Care.
"If we said to any of those people, 'do you want an extra 40 meals this week?', they would take it without a doubt," Ms Fritsch said.
Meals are prepared by volunteers on three weekdays, most of whom are retirees. But Carevan staff say there are simply not enough to increase the number of meals per week.
Ms Fritsch began as a volunteer cook at Carevan, and enjoys it as a way to "give back" to those doing it tough.
"I just thought, I'm a good cook, I can come out here," Ms Fritsch said.
"You can hear the chitter chat, that goes on out there, it's a really nice place to volunteer."
With shelters and crisis accommodation at full capacity, with reports that those in need are being turned away, Carevan volunteers enjoy helping combat the crisis through a "tangible" act of service.
Carevan chair David Brennan first volunteered for Carevan as a van driver, before the charity moved to its current location.
"The real thing is that we know we are doing something useful," he said.
"With meals, you know you've helped, and sharing a meal with a person is a fundamental human thing."
He is also involved with the fortnightly free dinners that Carevan runs across four Wagga locations.
"They're people who are mostly struggling in life, and they don't have cash coming in," Mr Brennan said.
"When you're living on social security, pensions, and job seeker, it doesn't cover everything.
"They're living tough, you talk to them, the dollars disappear faster than they come in."
The organisation also sends out pillows, grocery bags and toiletry packages for any guests who visits.
While Carevan is seeking more daytime volunteers, they know they're loved by the Wagga community who continue to donate and fund the service.
"We don't get any government funding at all, so the community looks after us and we have a fantastic range of donors," Mr Brennan said.
"It's all community support, and because the money never leaves town, they're happy to support us."
The charity received new fridge on June 19, donated by the Rotary Club of Wagga.
New volunteers are encouraged to reach out to Carevan via phone, Facebook or email.
