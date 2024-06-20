Extra responsibility proving Cool for in-form Magpies vice-captain

The Rock-Yerong Creek vice-captain Cody Cool is relishing the opportunities to take on the big jobs in defence for the Magpies this season.
Cool has played some of his best football over the first half of the Farrer League season as he enjoys taking on some extra responsibility at Victoria Park.
Cool is in his second year as vice-captain at the Magpies but has taken on more leadership responsibilities this season with skipper Curtis Steele's not training as often.
The 25-year-old, alongside fellow vice-captain Will Adams, has taken on a bit more at training and is enjoying stepping up.
"Yeah it's been good. Steelie has been doing most of the work really, I just take warm-ups, take training sometimes," Cool said.
"It's been good to kind of get into it a bit more.
"Steelie still does all the game day stuff but me and Willy kind of do most of the trainings."
Cool arrived at TRYC from Collingullie in 2019. He played a key role in their premiership last year but has taken another step forward this season.
With Noah Budd spending the first half of the season in the ruck, it's left Cool to take the opposition's key forward each week.
It's a job he's enjoyed to now and he loves being part of the Magpies' back six.
"I'm actually really enjoying it this year. Last year, not so much, but I've started to play a lot better footy this year," he said.
"I'm trying my best.
"It is good that our back six has been playing together for pretty much since 2019. It helps that we all know each other a lot better.
"Most of our run starts from the back six. Aiden Ridley is really big for us."
After a somewhat patchy win over Coleambally last Saturday, the Magpies are presented with a test against fourth-placed Temora at Victoria Park on Saturday.
TRYC accounted for Temora by 73 points in round two but the Kangaroos have won five out of their last seven games since.
"It's probably a bit of a danger game," Cool said.
"They're usually pretty good with Will Reinhold, he's been killing it lately.
"It's our first home game in quite a while, it should be good."
The Magpies remain a game, plus percentage, clear on top of the Farrer League ladder in their premiership defence.
Cool says there is still plenty of room for improvement.
"We are travelling pretty good but there's still obviously a lot of work to improve on," he said.
"Even our game against Coly last week we weren't really much good.
"We're going pretty good but we lost to East Wagga obviously so we've still got a bit of room to improve."
Saturday, 2.10pm
Marrar v Northern Jets at Langtry Oval
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Temora at Victoria Park
North Wagga v Coleambally at McPherson Oval
East Wagga-Kooringal v Barellan at Gumly Oval
Bye: Charles Sturt University
