Unique opportunity as 90-year-old church hits the market

A 94-year-old historic church, surrounded by custom Egyptian fencing and nestled in the centre of a small Riverina town, is on the market.
St Anne's Mission Hall, located at 20a Regent Street, Junee, was built in 1930 and operated as a Church of England.
In recent years it was converted into a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, but the traditional exterior was preserved.
It's current owner spent more than $100,000 in exterior works including erecting a unique fence designed and made in Egypt.
Kitson Property real estate agent Chris Ward is selling the property on behalf of the owners for $460,000, and he believes it is a grand opportunity awaiting the right buyer.
"It's obviously stunning architecturally and for someone who has an interest in history and preserving that and enhancing it, it's going to be a great opportunity for them," he said.
"It's going to be a great opportunity for someone to turn it into something really special.
"It has residential conversion already. It's three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen fit out, heating, cooling, living spaces."
Inside is a wide living area with stairs to a loft complete with an ensuite and built in wardrobe.
Back down stairs is a dining area and kitchen which leads to a hallway, two more spacious bedrooms and a second bathroom and laundry area.
Mr Ward said residents buying old churches and turning them into homes has been a bit of a trend he has been noticing.
"There is a trend towards it when people have a chance to do it," he said.
"If I'm honest it's probably got a lot to do with a lot of the home renovation shows making something really special out of taking older buildings and something really unique and keeping a little bit of history on the outside and making it modern on the inside.
"It does come along because you don't get this type of home come to market as an option very often."
Mr Ward said despite it being on the market for about four months he has seen plenty of interest from younger residents and families.
He said the property would be perfect for residents or people looking to open it up as an Airbnb.
"There certainly is an interest there," he said.
