Overpass set for highway railway level crossing at Illabo

An overpass is set for a notorious Riverina highway railway crossing which will share in a $70 million allocation in the 2024-25 state budget.
The Harris Gates railway crossing on the Olympic Highway, about three kilometres east of Illabo, will be removed and an overpass put in to separate the railway from the road.
The works aim to improve travel times for communities and support safer, more productive movement of freight around the Riverina Murray region.
It is also part of the route for the Inland Rail, a 1600km freight railway linking Melbourne and Brisbane, which will run through Albury to Illabo via Wagga in an effort to take freight off roads.
While it is good news for the community, the works will come at a cost for some landowners located near the crossing.
The works will go through Illabo residents David and Jenny Thompson's property causing them temporary chaos.
"We can see that it's a greater thing for the community, but we will lose some land because of it and it will be an inconvenience," Mr Thompson said.
"It's an overall positive thing for the highway network and the Inland Rail."
NSW Farmers Association Illabo chair David Carter is of the same mind, welcoming the works but mindful of the amount of land it will take up.
"I would welcome the moved by the government to improve safety at the crossing," he said.
"The only negative I have is the amount of land it will take up."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the budget delivers on the government's commitment to strengthen the regions.
"It includes a plan to build safer, well-connected regional communities by investing in the infrastructure they need," she said.
Labor spokesperson for Murray Bob Nanva said the restoration works will enable better community connectivity.
"The regional transport and road investments being made by the NSW Labor Government will make our roads safer and our communities better connected," he said.
Cootamundra's Stephen Lawrence MLC said the investment is critical to life in regional communities in supporting the safe movement of goods produced.
"This budget prioritises building better communities for NSW and ensures we have the roads and transport infrastructure to improve the lives of people across our regions," he said.
