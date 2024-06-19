Three charged as 11,000 vapes, $270k in cash seized in Riverina searches

Three men are in court after police seized more than 11,000 vapes and $270,000 in cash during a search on a Riverina highway on Tuesday.
About 7.55pm on Tuesday, officers attached to Riverina Highway Patrol were patrolling the Hume Highway, at Gundagai, as part of Operation Furious, when they pulled over a Mazda, with Victorian number plates.
Upon searching the vehicle police allegedly seized nine boxes containing 3600 vapes, with an estimated street value of $126,000.
A 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Gundagai Police Station and issued with a field court attendance noticed for goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen or otherwise unlawfully obtained.
He will appear before Gundagai Local Court on Friday, August 16.
About 11.25pm on Tuesday police attached to Riverina Highway Patrol were conducting random breath testing on the Hume Highway, at Gundagai, when they pulled over a Mercedes Sprinter van.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly seized 38 boxes containing 7500 vapes with an estimated street value of $262,500 and $274,450 in cash.
They also found a man sleeping on a mattress in the rear of the van.
The 42-year-old male driver and the 29-year-old male passenger, both Chinese nationals, were arrested and taken to Wagga police station.
The men were charged with recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime worth more than $5000, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle) and restricted substance sold by non-wholesaler.
The driver was also issued an infringement notice for an unrestrained passenger.
They were refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
