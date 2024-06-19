Lifesaving: costs are no longer a factor for Riverina cancer patients

Cancer patients across the Riverina will no longer have to pay for lifesaving treatments.
Currently, patients admitted to Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) hospitals and requiring cancer treatment at Wagga's Riverina Cancer Care Centre are fully covered, but outpatients referred to the centre may incur out-of-pocket costs.
However, from July 1, this will no longer be the case for patients who receive radiotherapy and medical oncology treatments, with all out-of-pocket costs to be removed.
The NSW government signed a new agreement with Cancer Care Partners, the private operator of the centre, to increase access to affordable cancer treatment for the Riverina community.
This result has been achieved following years of petitioning and lobbying by local cancer patients and survivors - and their families, cancer organisations, charities and support groups, Wagga MP Joe McGirr, and Cancer Care Partners.
Dr McGirr said it was fantastic news for Riverina people who had never given up hope of winning equity in cancer care.
"I'm proud to have worked with the community and the NSW Government to bring about this vital change," he said.
"Last year, I presented parliament with a petition of 12,000 signatures calling for radiotherapy services in Wagga to have no out-of-pocket costs.
"I'm delighted that local patients will now get the same support as those in other regional centres."
Patients from Wagga, and surrounding areas, would have to travel long distances to receive care at bulk-billing facilities to avoid out-of-pocket costs. Now they can receive lifesaving treatment close to home.
Regional health minister Ryan Park said the government was committed to providing equitable access to high-quality cancer treatment for all Riverina residents.
"Our healthcare system continues to face challenges, particularly in remote, rural and regional areas, this new agreement will help to remedy the inequality that saw patients in Wagga Wagga left struggling to pay the out-of-pocket costs associated with their care," he said.
"For patients who have already received the difficult news that they have cancer and will require ongoing treatment, there should not be the added burden of having to decide whether to travel for bulk-billed treatments to avoid costly care.
"Under this new agreement cancer care will be available close to home at no cost to the individual."
In 2021, RCCC chief operations officer Damien Williams said Wagga was being left behind claiming it as the only regional centre in NSW without free access to radiation oncology.
The Griffith Radiotherapy Centre - which opened in early 2023 and is also operated by Cancer Care Partners - had received state government funding for all patients costs.
The new agreement between MLHD and the Wagga centre is similar.
Dr McGirr said undergoing cancer treatment can be very traumatic for patients and their families.
"And until now, that trauma was often worsened by hefty out-of-pocket costs for life-changing care," he said.
"Now, that financial burden has been lifted and I congratulate Minister Park for listening to our community's very valid concerns and bringing equity to our community."
Mr Park said all cancer patients, no matter where they live in NSW, should have equitable access to the most timely and appropriate treatment they require.
"This new agreement is a huge step towards ensuring the people of Wagga Wagga and the wider Murrumbidgee region have that care with no out of pocket expense," he said.
