Skill gap bridged as junior league officials opt for new grading tactic

The first Fair Cup is set to begin in Wagga next month and competition ideas man Tim Sheather is hoping it will help boost rugby league numbers in the region.
The inaugural under 15s and under 17s competitions will not be club based but instead run with teams organised via handicaps in the hope of creating a more equal playing field.
Sheather said there are two main focuses for the competition, reducing the barrier of entry and bridging the gap between under 15s and senior tackle.
As girls involvement in the sport continues to grow, he said the skill gap between experienced and inexperienced players is widening.
Players will attend a skills and training session together before being assigned to teams.
Each team will be built with similar experience levels in the hopes of the competition being as even as possible.
"We want to really promote the sport but the problem is when they're competing against different size girls or girls with different experience levels, it can become unenjoyable," Sheather said.
In their expression of interest form players have been asked to provide information on their pre-existing experience and understanding of the game to help team allocations.
With more than 90 girls already signed up, the competition is shaping up to have five under 15s teams and three under 17s teams.
Currently girls can access tackle rugby league locally until they age out of under 15s. The next time they can play is in the newly formed open age competition.
Sheather hopes to bridge this gap.
So far the competition has had responses from Temora, Narrandera, Tumut, and Griffith as well as Wagga, with interest from both existing leaguetag players and girls not currently involved with a club.
Sheather hopes that the competition will keep girls in the game moving forward.
"Numbers drop off after under 15s, and we want then to stick in this for another 12-18 months and then go into the senior system," he said.
"By then, they've got the ability on field and the knowledge of the game."
There is also hope that by ensuring no team is dominating, or being flogged each week, that players on the edge of not returning will be encouraged to stay in the game.
Playing alongside different people too, Sheather said, will help develop their skills.
"It's not about winning or getting a try, it's about development, learning the game, getting them interested in the game, and hopefully really loving it," he said.
"I think it's good for kids not just to play with their mates but also go against their mates and play with other people, that helps them learn so many more skills and about the game too."
Any girls interested in participating in the Fair Cup need just a pair of boots, a mouthguard, and headgear.
Teams will be allocated after the trial session under lights on July 5.
There is hope to line up the session with the arrival of the Canberra Raiders NRLW trial game at Equex Centre.
