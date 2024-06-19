Henschke, Griffith East book ticket to statewide finals of Paul Kelly Cup

HENSCHKE Primary School is through to the state finals of the Paul Kelly Cup.
Henschke's boys team won through to the state finals in Sydney next month with a dominant display in the regional finals at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
Henschke conceded just two goals during the pool games before trouncing Finley's St Joseph's Primary School 8.4 (52) to 1.4 (10) in the final.
Griffith East Public School took out the girls division with a win over Mater Dei Primary School in the final. It was a reversal of their final pool game, where Mater Dei had come out on top.
Henschke coach Josh Malone was proud of the way his team performed against the best the region has to offer.
"Yeah it was good. They've just kept getting better and better as the competition's gone on and they all played really well and put in a good effort," Malone said.
"It was well deserved."
Darcy Lenon was a standout for Henschke throughout Wednesday's regional finals.
Cooper Bradley, Judd McKelvie and Lenny Roberson were others to perform strongly for Henschke.
Malone said their pressure and ball movement were two of their strengths on the day.
"Their pressure on the ball carrier. They kept tackling and put pressure on the opposition," he said.
"They ran the ball out of the backline really well and got it moving forward quickly."
The statewide girls finals will be played in Sydney on August 28, followed by the girls on August 29.
Henschke is one of the most successful school's in the history of the statewide competition but Malone isn't getting too confident just yet.
"You've got to be in it to win it," he said.
"Like I said to the boys, one game at a time.
"We won't get ahead of ourselves, we're happy to get the opportunity to go to Sydney and play at Giants Stadium. It will be good."
Boys division
Henschke 5.2 (32) d St Joseph's Lockhart 0.2 (2); St Joseph's Finley 2.5 (17) d St Joseph's Narrandera 1.3 (9); Henschke 8.5 (53) d St Joseph's Finley 1.1 (7); St Joseph's Lockhart 3.4 (22) d St Joseph's Narrandera 0.2 (2); St Joseph's Finley 4.4 (28) d St Joseph's Lockhart 2.2 (14); Henschke 8.8 (56) d St Joseph's Narrandera 1.3 (9). Final: Henschke 8.4 (52) d St Joseph's Finley 1.4 (10).
Girls division
Mater Dei 7.7 (49) d St Joseph's Culcairn 0.1 (1); Griffith East 7.9 (51) d Hay Public 1.0 (6); Mater Dei 1.13 (19) d Hay Public 0.0 (0); Griffith East 5.7 (37) d St Joseph's Culcairn 0.1 (1); St Joseph's Culcairn 5.1 (31) d Hay Public 4.2 (26); Mater Dei 4.4 (28) d Griffith East 2.3 (15). Final: Griffith East 4.2 (26) d Mater Dei 1.1 (7).
