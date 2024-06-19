'We need them': budget boosts Riverina childcare, but Wagga misses out

Six new early learning centres will be built in four Riverina towns, but Wagga will miss out according the NSW budget.
Two new public preschools will be built in Deniliquin and Albury while another two will service the Leeton area, with the final two to be built in Griffith.
Erin Davidson, director of Little Wonders Early Educational Centre in Estella, is disappointed none will be built in Wagga and says the city is in desperate need of more early learning centres.
"We don't have the capacity to provide quality care for them, but at the same time we need them," Ms Davidson said.
"Our wait lists are massive for this year and next year, to the point we've had to close them off because they're just that big."
An announcement of six new public preschools in the Riverina/Murray region is part of an election commitment made by the NSW government.
No new preschools were pitched for Wagga in the budget, and despite already boasting a large amount of early learning centres, Ms Davidson says the city needs more centres to cater for everyone.
"You have so many people that move to the area that aren't locals and because they've had childcare where they've come from," Ms Davidson said.
"Then they come here, wanting childcare and then we can't provide for them because they haven't been on those wait lists for that long."
It's not just a centre shortage which is plaguing the early childhood sector in the Riverina - there is a staff shortage too.
Julia Ham is the principal consultant with Early Childhood Quality Services Wagga and says it is a good career which you can start as a trainee at a centre.
However she believes more people need to move into the industry to deal with the high demand of childcare.
"We definitely need more people going through the university, and you can study it out at Wagga at CSU, however you can leave school and go straight into a centre and be trained within the centre," she said.
"There is a growing need for early childhood centres, and that's got to keep up with the staff being trained.
"A trainee takes 18 months to two years to get their cert three before they can even do their diploma, and it's that time lag of building the staff up."
Ms Davidson says this staffing issue of finding and retaining staff is an industry wide problem.
"Everyone is feeling the pinch," she said.
"I don't think there is many services within Wagga that would be able to say that they have never struggled with staffing retention.
"That's the biggest problem as well, you can build all these great centres, you can make them as flash and have new resources, but who's going to work in them?"
