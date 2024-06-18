Already suspended P-plater drifts himself into even longer road ban

A Wagga P-plater has been ordered off the road for the second time in just six months after off-duty police caught him red-handed drifting on a suspended licence.
Lake Albert resident Lachlan Garnock, 18, was sentenced in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday on one count of driving while suspended and one count of operating a vehicle in such a way that the driving wheels lost traction.
Around 3.35pm on March 31, off-duty police were driving down the unsealed Dunns Lane at Eunaoreenya when they heard a loud motor vehicle in the distance and went to investigate.
When they were about 75 metres from the sound, police spotted a Holden Commodore travelling in a circular motion.
Police noticed the vehicle's rear wheels were sustaining a loss of traction at the time.
The vehicle then stopped and headed east, driving past the police, who took note of the car's registration and the fact there was a passenger in the car.
Around 8.55pm on April 1, police attended Garnock's home in Lake Albert.
During a discussion with police, Garnock admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.
He told police he "didn't see anyone was around so I just went for a little bit of a drive".
Describing the spin, Garnock said he "hit the corner a little too hard".
"There was a little bit of loose gravel there and [I] must have lost control for a little bit," he said, telling police he went in a circular motion twice.
Police also took note that Garnock's licence was suspended at the time, and had been since February, over two traffic offences that took place last December. That suspension finished in May.
In the Wagga Court this week, Garnock's solicitor Shannon Matchett told Magistrate Rebecca Hosking that his client would be pleading guilty to both charges.
Mr Matchett asked that Garnock be served a lengthy conditional release order without conviction.
"It is an occurrence that showed little maturity and disregard for the orders [my client] was under at the time," he told the court.
But Mr Matchett argued Garnock has since had a change of heart and that after completing the traffic offenders intervention program, he sees things quite differently.
Mr Matchett argued that if Garnock is handed a CRO, he "wont... [come] back before the court".
However police prosecutor sergeant Priscilla Jones was not quite so optimistic.
Sergeant Jones noted the "concerning" circumstances of the incident and also the fact Garnock doesn't have a clean record, despite only having his licence for a relatively short period of time.
"In the short period of time he has held a P-plate licence, he has [already] come under notice on two previous occasions, this is the third," she said.
Magistrate Hosking was also similarly concerned.
She told Garnock that providing teenagers with a licence is not something to take for granted.
She said young drivers have the choice to either "become mature or lose their privileges".
Magistrate Hosking also pointed out that P-platers get a limited number of demerit points for a reason.
"There are limitations on how many points a P-plater gets for a reason, because if they can't [prove they]... are a safe driver.. then we say get off the road," she said.
Garnock was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months from June 18, and fined $1320.
