League powerhouse makes a call on the future of coach at Tigerland

Osborne has moved swiftly to re-sign coach Myles Aalbers.
Aalbers replaced premiership coach Joel Mackie at the helm this season and recently committed to coaching the perennial powerhouse again next year.
In a further bonus, Tiger officials have also locked in star midfielder Connor Galvin as assistant coach for another 12-months.
Aalbers has the Tigers well-placed to contest a fourth consecutive grand final and a third flag since 2019.
They sit on top of the ladder with an 8-1 record at the half-way point of the season with their only loss against Holbrook in round 5 by nine points.
The appointment had doused speculation that Osborne could try to lure favourite son Adam Schneider as coach who is in the last year of an initial three year deal as coach of Lavington.
Aalbers said it was an easy decision to commit to the league powerhouse again.
"I'm stoked to be coaching Osborne again," Aalbers said.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club so far and it's a great footy club and the playing group has been fantastic to coach.
"I can't fault it to be honest and I'm looking forward to going again, especially with Connor as my assistant."
Aalbers had been sidelined since round 3 with a lower back injury but returned last weekend against Billabong Crows.
The 35-year-old said he would endeavour to play again next year.
"I still enjoy playing and am keen to play for as long as I can," he said.
"But I get more enjoyment out of teaching the kids and coaching now, rather than playing.
"I've committed to playing again and hopefully I can stay relatively injury free.
"We are a young side and there are some promising kids coming through the junior ranks.
"That has been one of the biggest positives of the season so far because it was no secret that we had a fair list turnover over the off-season.
"It could have easily gone the other way I guess after losing so many experienced players.
"But the kids have jumped on board and helped fill the holes.
"Kids like Alex O'Connell, Andrew Smith, Lachie Bowyer, John Ryan and Joe Clancy are all still teenagers.
"It's a credit to the club how many talented youngsters they keep on producing."
Meanwhile star forward George Alexander is unlikely to play this weekend against Murray Magpies after copping a knock against Billabong Crows last weekend.
Alexander spent the second half on the bench and is expected to miss with a corked thigh.
The talented forward is arguably in career best form this season and has booted 41 goals from eight matches after being rested against Culcairn recently.
