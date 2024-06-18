The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

League powerhouse makes a call on the future of coach at Tigerland

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 18 2024 - 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne coach Myles Aalbers has the Tigers on top of the ladder with an 8-1 record.
Osborne coach Myles Aalbers has the Tigers on top of the ladder with an 8-1 record.

Osborne has moved swiftly to re-sign coach Myles Aalbers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.