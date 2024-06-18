Drivers caught during major Hume Highway safety blitz

Police have already caught multiple drivers, including a truckie over the alcohol limit at Benalla, during a cross-border blitz on the Hume Highway.
Albury officers are running Operation Furious while their Wodonga counterparts run Operation Hamilton.
The blitz, with a particular focus on speeding, spans about 900 kilometres of the freeway between Melbourne and Sydney.
It started on Monday, June 17, and will end on Thursday.
A truck driver was caught near Benalla on the first day of the blitz.
He was spoken to on Monday and returned a positive breath test, leading to a driving ban of three months.
He also received an infringement notice for failing to record information in a work diary.
The blitz follows an horrific year for road trauma in the Wodonga and Wangaratta yesterday last year.
There were 25 fatal collisions, 10 higher than in the previous year, and a 10 per cent increase in serious injury collisions with 187 such incidents.
Of those crashes, about 20 percent occurred on the Hume Freeway or nearby.
NSW officers have already caught five drug-drivers and one person exceeding the alcohol limit during Operation Furious.
They have issued 61 infringement notices up to Tuesday morning.
NSW Superintendent Rob Toynton said there were too many crashes on the highway.
"We know more than 21,000 motorists use this stretch of road every day," he said.
"Since June 2023, there has been more than 350 major collisions on the Hume Highway resulting in seven people losing their lives.
"We make no apologies for targeting drivers driving dangerously and putting themselves - and more importantly - other road users at risk."
Victorian Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said Victorian officers caught 35 speeding drivers and impounded two vehicles the last time the Hume blitz was run earlier this year.
"Motorists travelling on this major route between Melbourne and Sydney should expect to see police highly visible and enforcing on both sides of the border," he said.
"As one of the state's major roads, the Hume Freeway experiences a significant amount of road trauma and we're doing everything we can to prevent this.
"We're asking all motorists to take extra care when travelling on the Hume - stick to the speed limits, be mindful of sharing the road with other road users and manage fatigue by taking regular breaks on longer trips.
"We need to keep all road users accountable, so we won't hesitate to penalise you if you're caught breaking the road rules."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.