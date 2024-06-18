Surfboard, crow, balls, bridge: What should Wagga's big thing be?

Tourists travel across Australia to tick off the nation's wide range of "big things" - but nobody is ticking off anything in Wagga.
There are more than 200 large-scale novelty landmarks scattered across Australia, including Batlow's big apple, Ungarie's big Sherrin footy, Narrandera's big playable guitar and Barellan's big tennis racquet.
But while Riverina towns are well and truly in the mix, Wagga is yet to have its resident "big thing".
Following news of the Wagga Murray cod sign's renovation, The Daily Advertiser newsroom was buzzing with discussion about what Wagga's "big thing" should be.
"The big milk, "the big lamb" and "the big (sports) balls" were all thrown around - but for a pulse check the people of Wagga were consulted.
The Daily Advertiser spoke with Wagga locals and well-known personalities to check the city's appetite for big things.
Affection for Wagga's five o'clock wave was strong as "the big surfboard" was proposed by many locals with a sense of humor.
"I reckon a surfboard is pretty funny," local Connor Sullivan said.
"It's always suppose to be ironic ... a number one surfboard at a top 10 beach."
In 2020, Wagga beach was listed as the ninth best beach in Australia by beach expert Brad Farmer.
Another Wagga local Isabelle Toohey said that Wagga needs a big surfboard as tall as the Wagga beach playground.
Emma Preston echoed the sentiment for Wagga's famous five o'clock wave by suggesting a "big wave" at the beach.
Rugby royalty Alicia Lucas (nee Quirk), who played more than 186 matches for Australia and won gold with the sevens side at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said Wagga's renown was well tied in with that wave and the classic saying "so nice they named it twice".
She threw her weight around tapping into the sporting identity of the city when it comes to something big.
"If there had to be something, I would love to see a big-sized footy," she said.
"For all the epic AFL, league and union athletes that have come from the region."
People also supported a "big crow" in Wagga, to represent what the town was previously believed to have been named after.
This belief, and the presence of a large crow population has popularised the bird within the city.
"I think a big crow would be fit for Wagga," NSW Swifts netballer from Wagga Sophie Fawns said.
"You probably can't go past the big crow," Olympic triathlete Brad Kahlefeldt said.
Wagga Wagga is now officially translated in the Wiradjuri language as a place of many dances and celebrations.
Erin Hartshorn wants a dancing lady, to represent the indigenous meaning of Wagga.
"A dancing lady or person, and maybe traditional dancing, that's perfect," Ms Hartshorn said.
Mayor Dallas Tout believes Wagga already has its big thing.
"I think we've already got it, I think the big thing is Riverside," the mayor said.
"The Riverside, the playground, the stage area - I think the big thing is the riverside place because all the feedback I get is hugely positive about that facility."
Local dog walker Warwick Hastie doesn't believe a "big thing" will bring Wagga any additional tourism.
Yet, the Wagga local believes a "big bridge" over the Murrumbidgee could be a major drawcard.
"One of the best things they could do is a build a big suspension bridge," Dr Hastie said.
"A beautiful big suspension bridge like they have in other places, and it would be a big tourist attraction."
Indigenous leader Aunty Isabel Reid believes the Murray cod sign along the Sturt Highway is already Wagga's big thing.
The sign is currently undergoing restoration.
"That's any easy questions for me, I'd like the big fish to be repaired," the Senior Australian of the Year recipient said.
"Because it was always there, I think that'd be nice to see it around again."
However, just two and a half hours from Wagga in southern Riverina town Tocumwal, the "world's largest codfish" draws tourists to the town's foreshore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.