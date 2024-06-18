What a Wagga doctor learnt, experienced helping sick kids overseas

When Celine Hamid learnt of the Royal Australian College of Surgeon's (RACS) planned trip to Samoa, the Wagga-based paediatric surgeon didn't think twice about jumping on board.
She's no stranger to providing her expertise in the Pacific, having spent time in the Solomon Islands helping provide sick children the surgery they need to live healthy lives.
"It is pretty gratifying, so we are just giving part of our time and skill and expertise, but it gives you so much more than that," Dr Hamid said.
Dr Hamid normally works out of Wagga Base Hospital and in one of the rooms at Docker Medical, but swapped the country for a dose of island life on the five-day trip.
She had 23 cases during the trip, operating on children, from newborns to teenagers, with congenital anomalies.
Now back on home soil, Dr Hamid reflected on her time in Samoa performing surgeries she would have done much earlier in Australia.
"We would have done it [in Australia] when they are either newborn or within six months, whereas those kids some of them were like 10, 12, they're waiting to see a specialist surgeon," she said.
"They only have two surgeons there who are general surgeons for the entire population, so they don't have any specialist paediatric surgeons.
"It's quite sad, because I think we sometimes don't realise how good we have it here."
Dr Hamid said some cases require patients to be sent to Australia or New Zealand for treatment, however this costs hundreds and thousands of dollars and is a big drain on Samoa's resources.
That's why she joined the small team of two paediatric surgeons, two anaesthetists and two nurses sent to Samoa, to provide her skills to the community as part of the DFAT-funded program.
"They've been deploying various specialists all over the Indo-Pacific region, probably for the last 25 years," Dr Hamid said.
"They do send out expressions of interest... so I put my hand up and told them, and then we do have to do a lot of paperwork to get on board the program."
The team went through the 23 cases by operating two theatres at once, working very long hours to get through what they could safely.
Dr Hamid also assisted and trained the local general surgeon to help out, but she also found the experience forced her to learn a lot about herself.
"You learn that you can actually do a lot more with much less for example, we learn to sort of improvise in various situations," she said.
"We don't have all of the gear that we normally would here so has made us a lot more flexible, it gives you a lot of joy, and then we do a lot of education so it keeps our skills as well.
"Getting exposure to that is also, for us, is a big learning [experience] as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.