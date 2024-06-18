Gobba Bridge 'first step', new Con landlord among Wagga's budget wins

The first steps towards a Gobbagombalin Bridge duplication have been hinted at and the future of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music (RCM) secured in Tuesday's state budget.
There was $812,000 set aside for RCM in the 2024/25 NSW budget, including the necessary funding to transfer the ownership of the facility (not the organisation) from Property NSW to Create NSW, which will maintain, operate and activate it.
RCM director Hamish Tait said this was appropriate as it provides RCM with a definitive landlord.
"What we've got now is certainty because we will now enter into a lease agreement with Create NSW as our landlord, that will allow for us to have a creative partnership with our landlord, to be able to really exploit what this building's got to offer," he said.
"It means that our landlord is an organisation focused on promoting and developing art in all its form across all of NSW and the government's new cultural policy is about fulfilling those those promises that they put through in those policies.
"This is an amazing day for us. This is the final brick in the wall, starting 10 years ago, when we were told we had to relocate from CSU South Campus.
"This is a fantastic move where we now have certainty around our lease ... and we have a tenancy here as tenants of the NSW government for at least the next 10 years. So that's something which we're incredibly pleased about."
Mr Tait also thanked Wagga MP Joe McGirr for his support, fighting to have the building transitioned from a commercial branch of government (Property NSW) to Create NSW.
Dr McGirr said it was a good outcome for RCM and the region.
"We've got a wonderful building ... but [RCM] were left with a rental bill of almost half a million dollars a year and they cannot afford that. This was a big problem," he said.
"So the government has agreed to fund that going forward and has put the management of the building under Create NSW. That really saves the conservatory. That was a threat to the conservatory.
"I think by putting it on to Create NSW, there are some good opportunities for the Conservatorium to gain a higher profile and I think there will be opportunities to partner with Create in terms more broadly of regional NSW.
"I'm very pleased to see that announcement. I think it's a big win for the electorate."
However, the Wagga MP was disappointed about the lack of funding for a duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge, but did note the government was taking the first step.
"I really would've liked to have seen some funding for planning for examining the duplication of the Gobba Bridge and the transport infrastructure around Wagga," he said.
"We certainly advocated for [a second river crossing]. We certainly asked for it and I was disappointed that it didn't come through. We're going to need to keep pushing the government on that.
"There is planning for Regional Transport Planning and that is the first step ... that has to be undertaken."
Dr McGirr said much of what the Riverina Murray and surrounds will be receiving from Tuesday's state budget had already been announced.
This included the continuation of the $1 million for planning for Wagga Health and Knowledge Precinct, $15 million for key health worker accommodation for Murrumbidgee region, $250 million for Griffith and $95 million Temora hospital redevelopments, $25 million for the Finley Hospital upgrade, and $538 million for Albury-Wodonga Regional Hospital (excluding a $20 million contribution from the Australian government).
The continuation of $212.2 million for Wagga to be a sustainable hub of high-value agricultural and food manufacturing, supporting industries and businesses to connect to the world.
As part of the government's 100 new preschools election promise, six new public preschools around Griffith, Leeton and Deniliquin, Yanco Agricultural High School upgrade, new halls for Griffith, 956 education staff made permanent, and continuation of the new Albury Thurgoona primary school.
There is $20.9 million to continue widening the Marshalls Creek Bridge in Wagga and $132 million to enable grade separations on the Inland Rail Alignment south of Parkes.
Construction of a new police station at Moama had $8 million set aside.
Coming from the Australian Government is $351.4 million for the Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism acceleration program over the years to 2026-27, to achieve similar or improved environmental outcomes for rivers, wetlands and wildlife using less water as part of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
An additional $18.2 million will be coming from the Australian government for the Reconnecting River Country Program, to increase the frequency and extent that rivers are connected to wetlands and floodplains in the Murray and Murrumbidgee river systems.
Dr McGirr said the budget was responsible in a tight fiscal environment.
The state government will spend $5.1 billion on building 8400 social homes - half specifically for women and children fleeing domestic violence, which Dr McGirr said was pleasing to see as a focus.
"I think the government has put a significant effort into social housing ... in particular, they have identified the fact that the social housing stock has in fact decreased in the last decade and the necessary repairs to social housing hasn't taken place. I think anyone who's been around Tolland will see that," he said.
"We have our Tolland Renewal Project. I think they've announced funding for the Wagga electorate with regards to social housing, and I anticipate that will go into the Tolland project and projects related to [it].
"That actually is a good outcome both for the state and for the electorate."
A major point of the budget for Dr McGirr was the decision to spend $189 million over four years to reduce the cost of running a GP clinic and ease the pressure on the state's emergency departments.
The government will waive all historical payroll tax liabilities for GP clinics, at a cost of $104 million, and provide an ongoing payroll tax rebate to clinics who bulk bill more than 70 per cent of patients
"There was a threat that if the government pursued this payroll tax, it would lead to the closure of some general practices, particularly in rural and regional areas. So it needed to be resolved, the government has resolved it. It's decided it's not going to collect that tax, that's important," Dr McGirr said.
"[The government has] also developed a strategy that if general practices meet certain targets in regard to bulk billing, they'll be exempt, or they'll get a rebate of that tax in the future.
"I think that's actually very good, because it stopped the closure of the rural general practitioners and it's also provided the incentive for bulk billing. I think the government has actually done some good work in tackling that area.
"We know with cost-of-living ... people on lower incomes and healthcare card holders and so on. I think getting the bulk billing rate up is important."
Dr McGirr said the government had averted a crisis with rural general practice, which is in "pretty dire straits".
