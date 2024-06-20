Broken neck prompts Coolamon footballer to call time on his career

EXPERIENCED Coolamon defender Mitch Robinson has called time on his football career after breaking his neck for the second time last Saturday.
Robinson will be in a neck brace for the next three months after scans revealed a broken C6 vertebrae from an on-field collision against Narrandera.
The 35-year-old received heavy contact to his neck when bending down to pick up the footy inside the opening 10 minutes of Coolamon's win over the Eagles at Narrandera Sportsground last Saturday.
It is the second time he's sustained a broken neck after an off-field accident in 2017 and comes after significant surgery on his back as a 14-year-old.
Robinson considers himself lucky.
"It's not great but it is what it is. It's just one of them things where it's out of your hands, you can't control it, it's footy unfortunately," Robinson said.
"I'm pretty lucky, really. When I was 14 I had pretty major surgery on my back so I guess since then I've been lucky enough to have played as many games as I have and grateful for every one of them.
"I've had a lot of people tell me I was an idiot for playing again after last time but it was a couple of years and I eased into it and I've never once had issues with it on the footy field one little bit so I was pretty confident doing it but it was just one of those things where I put my head down in the wrong spot."
Robinson knew as soon as he received contact that he was in some bother.
"I was out there for about five minutes," he explained.
"I had my head over the footy, left the goal square to go out and attack the footy that was coming towards the goals and there was two or three blokes there that I ran into.
"I had the tingles go down the arms and legs. On impact I had that happen and that scared the shit out of me so I got up a bit ginger and took myself off and just throughout the day I was stiffer and sorer.
"I obviously didn't go back on the ground, the training staff, they were super, but throughout the day I got a bit stiffer and sorer and I just had a bad feeling that it was very similar to last time."
It means season over for Robinson and he's now called time on his career.
"That will be stumps for me," he said.
"It's a bit of a no brainer. I've dodged a couple of bullets there twice now and I've got bigger things than footy.
"I'm grateful for all the games I did get to play but with three kids and another one on the way, it's the right call.
"I've actually been struggling this year with bunions in my feet, I've been managing them so it saves me the embarrassment of having to retire with that.
"Don't be sad it's over, be happy it happened."
Robinson retires as a respected figure within the AFL Riverina community.
He played over 150 first grade games for Coolamon, spent a couple of years coaching Northern Jets and led the Hoppers' reserve grade to an undefeated premiership last year.
Robinson has also overcome a couple of significant injuries during his time, highlighting his determination and love of the game.
"My footy journey's probably a fair bit different to a lot of other blokes," Robinson said.
"I've had some highs and lows and some great opportunities.
"The opportunity to coach at the Jets, I probably wouldn't have got that if I'd never left Coolamon as such. It opened doors for other opportunities and I've made lifelong friends from footy and that's the good thing about it. You meet so many different people and you stay in contact with them.
"It's been a massive part for my family and will obviously continue to be. I won't be lost to footy, we'll continue to be involved with the club."
Robinson did manage to tick off his 150th first grade game for Coolamon a couple of weeks ago and that's something he's proud of.
"When I broke my neck the first time I thought that's it, I'll never play first grade again, it's going to be impossible," he said.
"But I managed to get myself fit enough there in 2022 and I always had 150 in sight. Then I got through that year, then last year I did my meniscus first game in second grade so that made last year pretty tough. Then this year I thought I'm just going to run around in the twos and enjoy myself and as we lost numbers and it got to 20, 30, I thought I'm in strife here, I'm going to have to get fit again.
"So I always had that goal in mind and that was one thing that was nice to tick off, 150 games as a personal milestone.
"I got to play with my nephew this year, who wasn't even born when I debuted, so that's something I never thought I'd get to do. I got to play with my brother again this year, he didn't play footy for a number of years so there were plenty of other small things along the way that makes it all worth it."
