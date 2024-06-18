Chucking a mainy six drinks in starts P-plater's record 'with a bang'

A P-plater who confessed to having "a lot" to drink before getting behind the wheel for a late night trip down the city's main street has been convicted in court after police caught her driving under the influence.
Ashmont teenager Hayley Joanne Jolly, 19, was sentenced in Wagga Local Court this week after police picked her up driving with a high-range PCA earlier this year.
Just one minute after midnight on March 21, Jolly was driving a red MG south down Baylis Street when officers pulled her over for a random breath test.
Approaching the driver's side of the vehicle, police asked Jolly if she had had anything to drink that night, to which she replied "yep".
When police asked how much, she said "a lot".
During the conversation, police noticed Jolly's speech was slurred and the results of the subsequent RBT returned a positive result.
Police arrested Jolly and took her to Wagga police station, where a second breath test at 12.38am returned a reading of 0.153 - more than three times the legal limit for fully licensed drivers.
However, a zero blood alcohol content (BAC) limit applies to P-platers.
Speaking with police, Jolly admitted to drinking about six alcoholic beverages before being pulled over by the police that night.
Jolly was charged with one count of driving with a high-range PCA and ordered to attend court over the incident.
In court on Tuesday, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted despite Jolly having no prior court history, her first appearance definitely made an impression.
"No record, but it started with a bang," Magistrate Hosking told the court.
Jolly's solicitor Zac Tankard told the court that "thankfully" it wasn't Jolly's manner of driving which caused police to pull her over, but also noted his client was picked up with a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit.
The court heard the only matter on Jolly's record was a traffic offence - for being caught speeding not more than 10km/h above the limit.
Mr Tankard said Jolly needed her licence and asked for a reduced disqualification period.
Magistrate Hosking granted that request and noted Jolly had pleaded guilty, but delivered her a stern warning.
"There are signs everywhere [saying] 'What's your plan B?'"
Magistrate Hosking labelled the incident "a most serious offence" and warned Jolly of the increased risk driving intoxicated.
Jolly was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months, after which she must have an interlock fitted to her vehicle for 24 months. She was also fined $880.
