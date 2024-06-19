Russ has big plans for his village, but there's a roadblock in the way

True blue Collingullie boy Russ Meyers has big plans to help elevate his hometown, including erecting a big football boot statue and figures of the town's five homegrown AFL players.
The Collingullie Progress Association president has been trying to secure funding for the statue as well as a heritage walk of the village's settlers, which would go in front of the school.
Through hard work, the association has been able to put plans in place for an outdoor monument to be established at the front of the Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall to commemorate more than 60 diggers.
Growing up in Collingullie was pure bliss for the former footballer, but over the years with the demise of the village's post office and service station, Mr Meyers has witnessed things go south.
Mr Meyers said despite the town's top-class football facility, it has nothing to offer residents or travellers.
For that, he blames Wagga City Council's lack of support and interest in the town despite plans to develop 150 new residential lots in the village's centre.
"The village is desperate for action and we're just getting no response from the council," Mr Meyers said.
"They have approved 150 blocks out here and they wonder why they can't sell them.
"It's just disgraceful."
A Wagga City Council spokesperson said staff have engaged with the association on a number of occasions regarding plans they have for the village, including in a site visit on November 29 last year.
"Council officers have engaged in email communication and support following the site visit in November regarding grant applications for several community projects," the spokesperson said.
"Advice has been provided to community members in regard to securing grants so as to progress some of the projects that were suggested.
"Community consultation with Collingullie residents also occurred in April about the Wagga Community Strategic Plan 2050 and the Wagga CBD Masterplan.
"Council is keen to work with the villages and are still accepting submissions as part of the development of the Community Strategic Plan until the end of July and would encourage people to submit these requests."
Pippa May doesn't live in the village, but she lives close enough to share in the disappointment of what she says is the village's demise.
Ms May said the village is slowly turning into a ghost turn, leaving residents living on farms nearby with long trips to access needs like food and fuel.
Those driving along the Sturt Highway and through the village pass the old run-down Metro Service Station, a short distance away from the non-inhabitable old post office building.
Mr Meyers said that block of land, owned by the same person, is just one example of how Collingullie is being neglected by council.
"Council told me in February they had given the owners an additional two weeks on top of the five they already had to demolish the old post office," he said.
"It's the first thing you see when you get here and everyone agrees it is an eyesore."
The council spokesperson said development consent was issued in September 2019 for the demolition of the service station and post office.
"This consent will lapse on September 5, 2026, unless the development lawfully commences prior to this date. Development has not yet commenced with respect to the consent," the spokesperson said.
The progress association formed in 2016 in a bid to try and keep the school open - it remains in recess - but Mr Meyers said it has been an eight-year battle to try and have the service station and post office block cleaned up.
"With the subdivision we need the school and getting something happening out here is so important," he said.
"The village people have almost given up on the progress association because we're not getting anywhere with council."
Mr Meyers said the association had support from Transport for NSW to erect the statues if they were able to secure grants, which they missed out on, but had no support from council.
The passionate resident isn't giving up hope and said he will continue fighting to return his once flourishing home back to its former glory - and he is hoping other residents will join him.
