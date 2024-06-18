'I'm getting a bit itchy': Perryman closing in on return to the field

COLLINGULLIE-Wagga co-coach Nick Perryman hopes to make his playing return in the next two to three weeks.
Perryman underwent a third knee reconstruction late last season but has undergone an extensive rehabilitation program and is nearing a return to the field.
The Demons begin the second half of the Riverina League season with a bye, followed by games against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Coolamon and Turvey Park.
The game against Coolamon at Crossroads Oval on July 6 has been tentatively pencilled in as his target for a return.
"I'm getting a bit itchy now and want to get out there," Perryman said.
"It's not too far away, we've got a bye this week and then the next couple of weeks after that I'll look to get back out there.
"Probably against Coolamon at this stage but I've still got to get through a couple of weeks of training first."
The injection of Perryman into the midfield will be a big boost to the Demons in the second half of the season.
They sit in second spot on the ladder, having just dropped just the one game to undefeated ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Perryman will help provide a hard edge to Collingullie's midfield, as well as bring his on-field leadership. It also provides him with the opportunity to get a good block of games in before finals.
Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Shane Lenon is looking forward to seeing Perryman back out there.
"He's in pretty good shape. I reckon he'll play Coolamon," Lenon said.
"He's pretty close, he's been training fully, he's done a power of work. He's a ripper, Pez."
The pair have re-signed for a second year coaching together in 2025. All their coaching so far has been on the sidelines but Lenon believes the partnership will work even better once Perryman gets back on the field.
"When he starts playing, having the two coaches, that's going to be a positive as well," Lenon said.
"Pez can just concentrate on playing and I'll run the bench and we'll have a chat at the breaks and he can send the runner out if he's got an idea and the runner can come back and give me his thoughts.
"I think when he starts playing it's going to be a positive, he can just concentrate on playing and I'm excited as to what he's going to bring."
Perryman agrees and is looking forward to the new dynamic.
"If you can have one on the field and one on the bench, that's probably the ideal scenario rather than having two on the sidelines," he said.
"You want to play first and coach second so I'm looking forward to that."
