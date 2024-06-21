Tranquility in top location with stunning views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Imagine waking up to the soothing sounds of nature, enjoying alfresco dining with stunning rural vistas, and spending your days exploring rocky outcrops or tending to your private orchard and olive trees.
With thoughtfully designed spaces and modern amenities, this property promises a lifestyle of comfort and elegance, topped off with stunning south-westerly views up to The Rock.
The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring stone benchtops, a freestanding Savoir Faire double oven, a dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
The home boasts multiple living areas, including an open-plan living space, a formal lounge, and an extra sitting room ensuring plenty of room for relaxation and entertainment. All four queen-sized bedrooms come with robes, while the master includes an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
The property is equipped with in-floor hydronic heating, ducted evaporative cooling, and a wood fire, ensuring year-round comfort. Additional amenities include a home office, timber shutters, double glazed windows, solar panels, and a solar hot water system.
Enjoy alfresco entertaining areas which capture panoramic rural views. The double garage with a remote door and internal access, powered sheds, and a workshop provide ample space for additional vehicles, a boat or caravan, and farm machinery.
The estate also includes five paddocks with water troughs for stock, chicken coops with free-range spacing and a well-irrigated orchard and olive trees.
Water supply is sorted with a 100,000-litre tank for domestic use and an additional 22,000-litre storage.
