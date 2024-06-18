Last-ditch effort to get village's big servo development off the ground

The developers behind multimillion-dollar plans to restore The King's Own Hotel Motel and build eight new retail shops are seeking help to secure tenants as a last attempt to see the project go ahead.
The development application for 4760 Olympic Highway was submitted by Terra Ferma Pty Ltd and approved by Lockhart Shire Council.
It has been more than three years since the approval and the site has remained untouched, with developers slowly running out of time as the development application approval expiration date looms.
Marketing and HR Director Mary Ann Azer said they have now sought help to secure tenants through a Wagga real estate agency.
"We have engaged Fitzpatricks in the Wagga office to scout for tenants," she said.
In order for the developers to be able to secure funding from their bank to commence work they first need to lock in tenants.
At one stage the hotel motel was put back on the market as Mr Shaker lost hope following a lack of interest despite the site being at a prime location.
Fitzpatricks Real Estate director Geoff Seymour they will begin an "aggressive marketing campaign" shortly to scout for tenants.
"The key component of this development is obviously the fuel and the supermarket that would be located here at the front," he said.
"Also there's the hotel licence and the possibility of running a restaurant of some description in the old hotel, bar areas.
"Further to that there's the refurbishment of the old motel rooms and the new development of the eight retail shops/offices at the front of the motel.
"The key component of that is securing the tenants under what we call agreement for leases. Once these tenants are secured Terra Ferma will undertake the work."
Once that tenant or tenants are locked in it will be go-time with Terra Ferma keen to get work under way as quickly as possible.
"They are really keen push ahead quite quickly with the work so we are about to embark on an aggressive marketing campaign over the next three months," Mr Seymour said.
"We will be hunting down fuel operators and trying to secure them first and also putting feelers out into the other areas.
"We might end up with multiple tenants or we might end up with one tenant who runs the entire site.
"There's a few options there. It might be attractive to one operator."
A service station chain operator or someone with prior hotel or hospitality experience would be ideal.
"The hotel operator could be someone with previous hotel or hospitality experience and they may be looking to secure that with the motel," Mr Seymour said.
Given The Rock has no access to a service station in close proximity, Mr Seymour said the development will fill a hole and service an existing customer base.
"There's a hole to fill not only supplying local but to pick up the benefit of this traffic on the highway," he said.
Small business owners will also have the opportunity to potentially lease one of the new retail spaces.
