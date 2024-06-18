'We said our goodbyes and braced for impact,' but somehow they survived

It revved and roared, "valves bouncing", a flash of red crossing erratically from one side of the road to the other.
But in these last moments, the highly dangerous driving converged into a deathly straight line of extreme speed and resolve.
A man and his mate sitting in a Toyota Hilux ute thought this was it; they couldn't fathom survival in the seconds it took for the craziness to unfurl.
Taylah Gilbertson's red Jeep Compass, which she bought only three months' earlier for $20,000, was bearing down on them. She was doing up to 100kmh. She wasn't going to slow down.
Gilbertson wanted to die, having not long abandoned an initial plan to do so in not such a public way - in a remote location somewhere, she'd decided, two cans of fuel in the car to spill over herself and her dog, then set alight.
"(She) kept flying towards us," the driver of the Hilux revealed to police, having somehow survived a fiery crash that took out his and three other vehicles in a chain-reaction at the Young and Wilson street traffic lights.
"We said our goodbyes and braced for impact."
No lives were lost in the violent drama that unfurled in the mid-afternoon of March 23, though bones were broken, a smattering of heavy bruising left its trail. A mother and her three young children were in shock and another driver suffered whiplash, though one victim suffered injuries that will have him off work for a considerable stretch.
Gilbertson's offending took place just five hours after she walked out of the Albury police station at 10.30am.
She had appeared that Saturday morning via a video link to Wagga Local Court on her latest set of charges. Since New Year, the 25-year-old's life had spiralled, in a fog of illicit drug addiction that greatly exacerbated the precariousness of her mental health.
Following her release from custody, on a strict set of conditions, she headed outside then tore up her bail papers and flung the shreds to the wind on Olive Street.
By late that afternoon, having been pulled from the now-flaming wreckage of her Jeep by motorists stopped next to the impact zone, she was in Albury hospital's mental health unit, Nolan House. Her only physical injury was a broken collarbone.
There she stayed for 10 days until treatment, and the reintroduction of her prescription medicine routine, had her stabilised and back in police custody for a bail application.
That was refused by magistrate Sally McLaughlin - mainly because of the danger she clearly posed to the community - and so the homeless woman found a permanent bed to sleep in at Bathurst jail.
Those almost three months in custody counted for something, as it was the length of time cut from her sentence when she fronted Albury Local Court on Monday, June 17, to hear her fate.
Gilbertson was jailed for a reduced stretch of 15 months, down from an aggregate of 18. She also copped a string of hefty fines on several other charge sequences for violence meted out to others over the past six months.
Police trying to deal with her unpredictable behaviour copped the most. One was bitten on the arm. Another, a policewoman, had clumps of hair pulled from her head.
A security guard who had the job of minding Gilbertson at Albury hospital on February 11 was attacked when he tried to help her - she wanted to leave, and didn't appreciate it when he said she couldn't. He only told her so because after checking with the medicos, he found out a doctor had to clear her discharge.
"It's no good complaining," he told her, "you're only going to make it worse, you'll just be here longer".
Gilbertson threw a water bottle at him but missed, so began swearing at him, calling him an "old b------".
She now threw punches instead, landing three or four. The pain pulsed in his nose, underneath his left eye, to his hands and fingers. A nurse had to tell him to leave the room as his nose was bleeding, his left cheek bruised.
Gilbertson sobbed loudly during part of her sentencing hearing, appearing again via a video link to custody.
That abated though when she got the gist of what would happen, that while she'd be jailed it wouldn't mean more time in a cell.
Ms McLaughlin, who was especially scathing of her manic driving on Young Street, all the while on conditional liberty, decided the best course for Gilbertson's rehabilitation was serving the sentence in the community.
Ultimately, she said, she and the community would be best served by an intense focus on her illicit drug issues and her litany of mental health problems - Gilbertson had a borderline personality disorder, suffered from depression and anxiety and had "complex" post-traumatic stress disorder.
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said jail was absolutely the only possible sentence for the driving matters. Gilbertson's intensive corrections order includes being subject to electronic monitoring for the first six months, during which time she must also observe a nightly 8pm to 6am curfew.
She was also convicted and fined $6250 and banned from holding a licence for two years.
Over the crash, Gilbertson had only very recently changed her not guilty pleas - on six counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and using an unregistered vehicle - to guilty.
"It is a grave example of this type of offending," Ms McLaughlin said, pointing out the considerable harm caused to the drivers and passengers of the other crash vehicles, and the threat to ordinary Albury residents "going about their lives on a Saturday afternoon".
The lives of her victims didn't matter to Gilbertson. She told police she had "not thought about or considered" the other drivers or their passengers, as she "just wanted to kill herself at the time".
Ms McLaughlin's sentence came with a warning to Gilbertson, whose demeanour had changed by this stage from anxious and emotional to calm.
She told Gilbertson sternly that unless she was able to overcome her addiction issues and undergo proper treatment for her mental health "then I'm guarded about (your) rehabilitation".
Gilbertson had previously pleaded guilty to the other charge sequences, including multiple assault police charges, contravention of an apprehended violence order for sending a Facebook message to her brother and destroying property. All were committed while she battled this convergence of drugs and mental instability.
The first was back on January 8, just before 3.30pm. She was at a residence in Walker Street, Corowa, where she had been staying for a few days. The woman who owned the house wanted her out so demanded she leave, so Gilbertson argued back before threatening to take her own life.
She drove off, the police were called. Soon afterwards they found her car in Mary Street, then Gilbertson was noticed lying on the grass in a park across the road.
Their checks on her welfare were returned with a volley of swearing. When told she was being recorded on video, she replied: "I don't really give a f--- about your f---ing camera." The officers refused her demand for the return of her car keys, and so she screamed.
She stood up, then tried to punch an officer. It missed and he pushed her away, knocking her to the ground. When they tried to arrest her, Gilbertson unleashed more foul-mouthed abuse.
And then she bit him on the arm. Gilbertson thrashed her arms and kicked out, managing to knock the body-worn camera off the policeman's chest.
On March 22 she was seen walking north on Mate Street, North Albury, about 8.30pm. She used an unknown object to thrash the side of a Mazda 3, leaving nine small circular dents. Minutes later she began punching and kicking the back passenger door of a Haval HS SUV with such force she left behind multiple large dents and scratches to the duco.
Police caught up with her 10 minutes later, as she walked along the roadway turning over rubbish bins. Moments after they told her to stop, Gilbertson "set upon" a policewoman, grabbing a large clump of hair and throwing multiple punches to her mouth and jaw.
She further resisted another officer, then "pulled a large amount of hair off (the policewoman's) head". She suffered several injuries.
The Young Street incident began with Gilbertson driving north past the Astor hotel, then suddenly she veered into the southbound lanes and directly at another car. The driver, who had his daughter, 18, and sister-in-law with him, was forced to swerve into Crisp Street and only narrowly avoided a collision.
Police said he could hear her car's "loud revs and valves bouncing" as she accelerated towards him at an estimated 100kmh. While she stopped briefly as traffic facing her turned right into Borella Road on a green arrow, she then took off through the intersection and drove directly at northbound vehicles stopped for a red traffic light.
The impact from crashing head-on into the Hilux catapulted the ute into and up on to a white Ford Territory driven by the woman with her five-year-old twins and nine-year-old son. The force was so great that the ute's tow bar unhooked the Ford's bonnet, folding it upwards.
If not for this, police said, the then-detached tow bar would have flown through the windscreen into the woman and her children. Her SUV was pushed back into a Mazda 3 that in turn was forced into a fifth vehicle.
A 16-year-old boy in that final car suffered a knock to his head after he was thrown into the driver's seat.
