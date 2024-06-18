Mum sentenced over crash which killed 'fiercely loved' footy player

The wife of a much-loved former Junee man said she has to relive his death on an "endless loop".
Tearfully confronting the woman responsible for the double-fatality crash which killed her husband, Cassandra McGregor said she is forced to drive past the place where it happened twice a day.
"I have to relive that moment on an endless loop... staring at his body and unable to do anything," she told the District Court in Dubbo on Monday, June 17.
"I'm in a constant state of fear that someone like you will come into our lives again."
Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan McGregor, who played for the Junee Diesels and Gulgong Terriers rugby league clubs, died in a car accident on September 22, 2022, while his wife was pregnant with his first child.
Ms McGregor said he was "fiercely loved" by his parents, younger sister and teammates.
She had married Jordan just six months before he died.
"He always wanted to be a father, a father who could be there for them through everything... He'll never be able to hold his daughter and see how much she looks like him," Ms McGregor said.
"There are hundreds of people who were impacted by Jordan who are now impacted by you, and I wish they could all be here.
"You took their world away from them."
On Friday, May 10, 2024, a 33-year-old woman who cannot be named for legal reasons pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death. The woman's own mother also died in the crash.
Her partner and three children were all seriously injured.
Taking to the stand during her sentencing hearing, the woman said she was "very, very deeply sorry" for the pain she caused Ms McGregor and her family.
She said when she learned her mother died in the crash she was "overwhelmed with grief".
The day of the tragic accident was meant to be a day of fun for the offender and her family.
The offender woke up around 4.30am to get her children ready for a sports carnival in Dubbo. The family hit the road in a seven-seater Toyota Prado about half an hour later, arriving in Dubbo around 8am.
They stayed at the carnival until about 3pm, and were all tired from an early start and a day in the sun.
On the start of the journey back home the offender's partner was behind the wheel. But, after a while he told her he was too tired to continue driving and asked her to take over.
The offender expressed concern that she was also tired but the two swapped seats anyway. He quickly fell asleep in the passenger seat while she continued the journey back home.
As the car neared Gorries Lane in Goolma - 77 kilometres east of Dubbo - tragedy struck.
At about 4pm, the offender fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted over the centre line, colliding head-on with a Ford utility being driven the other direction by Mr McGregor.
Mr McGregor and the offender's mother both died on impact.
Driving in the car behind Mr McGregor was his wife. She stopped to try and help her husband but nothing could be done.
The offender told police she remembers the road between Wellington and Goolma being quiet. She doesn't recall exactly when she fell asleep, but she remembers waking up to hear her mother screaming and the two cars colliding.
The next thing the offender remembers is regaining consciousness amidst the carnage of the crash and asking if her children and her mother were okay.
Handing down her sentence on Monday, June 17, District Court judge Karen Robinson said the tragic accident had torn apart two families.
She said the offence of dangerous driving occasioning death carried a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment for each count and a mandatory license suspension of three years.
Judge Robinson said the fact the offender had a clean record prior to the collision and there was no alcohol or substance abuse associated with it had to be taken into account in the sentence.
She added the offender was "constantly reminded" of the accident due to the death of her mother and having to assist her children with their ongoing mental health struggles after the crash.
The offender is also the primary caregiver for her elderly father who suffered a stroke and could not remain in his home without her assistance.
Judge Robinson sentenced the offender to a two-year and 10-month jail sentence to be served in the community through intensive correction order and must complete 150 hours of community service.
She was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence until 2027.
