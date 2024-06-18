The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Mum sentenced over crash which killed 'fiercely loved' footy player

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated June 18 2024 - 1:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan McGregor (inset) was one of two people killed in a tragic car collision in 2022. A woman was sentenced over his death at Dubbo Local Court. Pictures supplied/from file
Jordan McGregor (inset) was one of two people killed in a tragic car collision in 2022. A woman was sentenced over his death at Dubbo Local Court. Pictures supplied/from file

The wife of a much-loved former Junee man said she has to relive his death on an "endless loop".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.