Your own private oasis, inside and out

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 1
Welcome to your dream home: a masterpiece of contemporary architecture and refined elegance, spanning three storeys of unrivalled comfort and convenience.
Selling agent Cassie Sheahan said this home is almost maintenance-free: "a place that you can really relax in and enjoy".
"As well as luxurious, the property is spacious and could accommodate a range of family options, from semi-retirement, granny flat or full family," she said.
Inside, you're greeted by a breath taking six-metre void that creates an open, airy ambience. Natural light floods the space through large double-glazed windows, skylights and solar lights, casting a warm glow that highlights the home's exquisite features.
The master suite offers breath-taking lake views through enormous double-glazed windows. The large walk-through robe leads to an opulent ensuite bathroom, complete with a sumptuous bath, double vanities with Caesar stone benchtops, floor-to-ceiling tiling and in-floor heating.
The four additional bedrooms all feature built-in robes and space to unwind. Three beautifully appointed bathrooms have been meticulously crafted for a spa-like experience with elegant fixtures, luxurious finishes and thoughtful touches.
The spacious, open-plan living and dining areas extend across all three levels, providing versatile spaces for every occasion. The top level is a private adult retreat, while the lower level is designed for fun and entertainment with a dedicated games room. The upper level also features a study, perfect for those working who need a quiet space to focus.
Cooks will surely adore the two state-of-the-art kitchens. The main kitchen on the entry level featuring an induction cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, butler's pantry and Caesar stone benchtops with a waterfall island bench. The second kitchen on the lower floor comes complete with Caesar stone benchtops, a bar fridge and an under-bench sink.
Entertaining is a delight with a large lounge and bar area on the lowest level, opening onto an alfresco area and pool deck. Let tunes set the mood with a wired sound system throughout the property.
Ducted and zoned commercial-sized reverse cycle air conditioning and highly insulated walls ensure the perfect temperature. When you're not using the stairs, let the internal lift whisk you away.
The resort-style outdoor entertaining space features the heated pool, with water spout features.
The lower pool deck, complete with a shower, provides the perfect spot to relax. Enjoy the lush, easy-care lawn with a computerised inground watering system ensures your garden stays green and vibrant with minimal effort.
