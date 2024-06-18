Clean-up begins, patients shifted in wake of Wagga hospital fire

Clean-up following a fire at Wagga Base Hospital is underway and anticipated to be completed early next week.
About 20 staff members and patients at Wagga Base Hospital were evacuated from one of the departments on Monday night after a fire ignited in one of the rooms.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews rapidly responded to reports of a fire at Wagga Base Hospital about 8pm on Monday night.
FRNSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said upon arrival firefighters found a fire in a room which resulted in 20 people being evacuated.
"Firefighters in a breathing apparatus entered the building and located a fire in one of the rooms," he said.
"It appeared to be some sort of bedding that had caught alight."
A Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) spokesperson said as a precaution, staff and patients were evacuated while firefighting efforts were underway.
"No one was injured during the incident," they said.
"Damage to the facility was minimal and clean-up activities are under way.
"It is anticipated this will be completed by early next week.
"As a result, we have temporarily relocated some patients to other areas of the facility."
Firefighters tackling the blaze managed to contain the flames to the one room, with most the damage being done to contents rather than the structure, Superintendent Alexander said.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel and there was a lot of smoke throughout the building, so a lot of work had to be done to clear the smoke through ventilation," he said.
"Firefighters also used their gas detection equipment to ensure there were no fumes left throughout the building.
"The workers and patients have been relocated to another area and the cause of the fire is under investigation."
The MLHD said despite this temporary relocations during the clean-up, there was no ongoing impact to patient care.
"MLHD is grateful to the staff and the Fire and Rescue personnel for their timely response and actions," the spokesperson said.
