Sawn-off rifle used in Wagga pizza driver robbery, men on the run

A pizza delivery driver was threatened by two men with a sawn-off rifle in a terrifying robbery in Wagga's suburbs.
Almost two months after the robbery, police have released CCTV footage and an appeal for help from the public in locating the armed thieves.
The driver, who escaped uninjured, was robbed by the masked men clad in black while he was at work in Kooringal on Monday, April 22.
According to police, one of the men was armed with the sawn-off rifle as they threatened him on Fay Avenue around 8.30pm.
"The men stole an amount of cash and two pizzas before running south along Edney Street," police said.
Police were called and are now seeking to identify two men who may be able to assist in their investigations.
The men remain on the run and police investigations that began in April has led to the release of the CCTV footage and appeal for help in mid-June.
Both were wearing face coverings during the ordeal, and described as Caucasian in appearance, with a thin build and standing around 175cm tall.
One man was wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants, while the other was wearing a black hooded jumper, with possible white writing on the front, police have been told.
Anyone with information about the robbery or who may know who the men were are urged to contact police at the Wagga station or by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
