Money dreams and nightmares

Wagga taxpayers will soon find out how the state government plans to spend their money amid the continuing housing and cost-of-living crisis. Emily Anderson explains what we know about, and what Wagga wants from today's NSW budget.
Continuing on the money front, Gail Commens has shared a warning about scams. Gail told Jeremy Eager she has been caught out twice and both experiences have left her sceptical about any form of email or text that comes her way.
In sport, Matt Malone reports a Turvey Park footballer has been referred directly to the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal after being reported for alleged rough conduct, and Jimmy Meiklejohn reveals five things we learnt from round nine of the Riverina League.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
