Thomas enters AFL Rising Star race after becoming the latest nominee

WAGGA footballer Harvey Thomas has won himself an AFL Rising Star nomination.
Harvey was announced as the round 14 nominee after his latest effort in Greater Western Sydney's win over Port Adelaide on Sunday.
Thomas had 15 disposals and kicked a goal in the low-scoring contest at Engie Stadium.
The win catapulted the Giants to fifth position on the AFL ladder.
Thomas, a Turvey Park product, has enjoyed an outstanding start to his AFL career.
He's played in all 13 of the Giants' games since his Opening Round debut, averaging 11 disposals and having kicked five goals for the season.
Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said Thomas' nomination was a fitting reward.
"Harvey has been fantastic since arriving at the club and we're thrilled that he's been rewarded for his efforts with a Rising Star nomination," McCartney said.
"He's obviously come through our Academy where he was a standout and he's been extremely impressive with his willingness to learn and work on his craft since entering our AFL program.
"Harvey has a great feel for the game for a first-year player and he's got some fantastic traits that have us really excited about what he can develop into in the future.
"The fact he was able to make his way into our Opening Round side and keep his place across the first three months of the season is no easy feat as a teenager and it's a testament to his talent and his work ethic.
"He continues to perform each week and it's great to see his performance on the weekend rewarded with a Rising Star nomination."
Thomas, a Giants Academy player, was picked up with selection 59 in last year's AFL Draft.
This year's Rising Star race was thrown wide open a couple of weeks ago due to the suspension of West Coast Eagles star Harley Reid and Western Bulldogs' forward Sam Darcy. It ruled them both ineligible.
North Melbourne midfielder George Wardlaw is now the short-priced favourite to win the award.
OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney Swans)
R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong Cats)
R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)
R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)
R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)
R5: Harley Reid (West Coast Eagles)
R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)
R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast Suns)
R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)
R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)
R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane Lions)
R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)
R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast SUNS)
R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide Crows)
R14: Harvey Thomas (Giants)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.