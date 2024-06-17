Bulldogs forward referred directly to the tribunal on rough conduct report

TURVEY Park footballer Oscar Jenkins has been referred directly to the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal.
Jenkins will front the tribunal on Wednesday night over a report from Turvey Park's 26-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Maher Oval last Saturday.
Jenkins was reported for alleged rough conduct on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' young gun Liam Crittenden.
It has been graded as careless, high contact and severe impact. That was enough to see it referred directly to the tribunal.
Crittenden, who was in his fifth first grade game for the year, was stretchered from the field and later taken to hospital.
Jenkins was playing his fourth first grade game of the season and had an impact, kicking two goals in the loss.
It is an important period ahead for the sixth-placed Bulldogs, who face Wagga Tigers (eighth), Coolamon (fourth), Leeton-Whitton (seventh) and Collingullie-Wagga (second) over the next month of football.
The tribunal hearing will be heard online.
