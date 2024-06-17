Wagga's wish list: Hopes for housing, backflips and grants

Wagga taxpayers will soon find out how the state government plans to spend their money amid the continuing housing and cost-of-living crisis.
When state treasurer Daniel Mookhey hands down the 2024-25 budget on Tuesday, there's expected to be an emphasis on housing affordability.
"Initial indications from the Minns government have been that housing will be the centrepiece for their budget, a rhetoric that Committee 4 Wagga is championing," Committee 4 Wagga secretary Sam Beresford said.
Ms Beresford is hoping the Minns government will recognise housing challenges specific to regional NSW.
"We need to ensure that any focus on housing also addresses the challenges in regional NSW, including social and affordable homes, and does not have a metropolitan focus," she said.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout has echoed Committee 4 Wagga's hopes that the budget will focus on the housing crisis in regional NSW.
He wants the state government to allow councils to "get housing done" by increasing resources through the Department of Planning.
"The priority is this housing thing," Cr Tout said.
"It doesn't always have to be cash to councils, it may also be in the form of increasing the level of resources available ... to enable land to get release sooner, to enable development to done sooner."
Cr Tout also wants the state government to hold off on what has been called the "death tax".
The levy is a $156 per burial, $63 per ash interment and $41 per cremation and is set to be introduced on July 1.
"All local governments have been pleading with state government to hold it off or at least not have it come in at the first of July," Cr Tout said.
"That's really a cost to state government, that should be funded by state government, not funded by every family in the state that has to do an interment or burial."
Local community and council has backed Wagga's new Civic Precinct masterplan, which is now seeking funding.
The project is estimated to cost $58.6 million and funding opinions include state or federal government grants, however, the mayor does not expect major building grants to be announced in the budget.
"From what I've read, I think this is a 'business as usual' budget, I don't expect there to be huge capital grants to be announced - if there is, that's fantastic," Cr Tout said.
"I think it's a 'get things moving' type of budget."
A proposed multi-million dollar project at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club has been in the works since 2016, and is still awaiting funding.
MTC president Geoff Harrison met with the racing minister David Harris in April.
Committee 4 Wagga's secretary also hopes to see grant programs to support grassroots community issues for youth.
The organisation's school leaders program for Wagga's year 11 students was funded under the previous government's "Strong Country Communities" initiative.
"We are urging the government to reinstate programs like the Strong Country Communities initiative to ensure initiatives like the School Leaders Program can continue to deliver substantial outcomes."
Ahead of the budget, the Minns government has released plans to tackle housing affordability.
A rental commission will cost tax payers $8.4 million to deliver investigators, inspectors and support teams to engage with renters, target dodgy agents and act on serious breaches of rental laws.
A further $450 million is being invested into building apartments for essential workers.
The government has committed an additional $200.1 million to increase key health worker accommodation in rural and regional NSW.
The investment builds on the $45.3 million commitment which included Murrumbidgee Local Health District towns Finley, Leeton, Narrandera and West Wyalong.
TAFE teachers' jobs may be made permanent with the government committing $83.1 million to retain expert teachers over the next four years.
The government estimates 48 per cent of TAFE NSW's teaching workforce are not under permanent contracts.
The Daily Advertiser approached TAFE NSW for comment on Wagga's response, but they said they did not provide staffing numbers.
Regional schools will also receive a boost of $1.4 billion committed over the next four years into upgrades targeting staff retention and curbing shortages.
The government announced a number of building upgrades across regional schools including new halls for Griffith's high schools.
"Students in the regions deserve access to high-quality education facilities and I am proud to see our Minns Labor government continuing to make significant investment in our regional communities," regional NSW minister Tara Moriarty said.
"This Budget demonstrates our government's commitment to investing in our regional communities.
