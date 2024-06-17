Bulls back in the winners circle, Brooke puts on a show for Brothers

Southcity have finished the first round of games as winner after securing a 22-0 win over Gundagai.
Their first win since round two, Bailey Porter hopes it will help propel them into the second half of the year.
Returning to the club this season after having her third child, she said it was an important win for the team.
"It was nice to finish the first round on a win, I feel like it's going to push us forward into the second half of the season," Porter said.
"Sitting seventh we're just outside the top five, so I think it's good motivation to go into the second half of the season."
Though Gundagai haven't won a game this year, Porter said the Bulls didn't go into the game thinking they'd already won.
Careful to not get ahead of themselves, they earned the morale-boosting win.
Tight defence was their biggest strength, with Porter saying it was a team effort with everyone from the players on field to those coming off the bench putting in the hard yards.
"It was a team effort to be honest, everyone defended well which I think was the reason we actually won the game, then our attack just come off the back of that," she said.
"Montana [Kearnes] our captain basically said to us that we can't get ahead of ourselves, we can't think that we're going to go into the game and win it, we actually have to show up and play and deserve the win.
"We never went out there thinking we're going to flog this team, we've got this in the bag, it was we have to still work hard and earn the win, which we did."
Coming into the team this season Porter said there were more unfamiliar faces than ones she knew, but despite the slow start she wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
Welcomed back into the fold with open arms, she is thriving being with the club week in, week out.
The relationships she's built with players, as well as the way her children have become part of the club keeps her coming back.
"There was only a handful of girls that I actually knew, but they have been so welcoming and I'm enjoying it so much, I've loved it," she said.
"Having my two eldest come to footy with me every week, they love it, and they love watching me play.
"Being in a team environment again and having the girls there and having something to look forward to on the weekends outside of being a mum, it's just so good."
Across at Equex Centre, Brothers also had a big win, defeating Albury 26-0, but it was one player in particular who shone brighter than others.
Brooke Wiggett scored four of the Brothers five tries and kicked three conversions.
She credited her teammates with the impressive points haul, saying it was exciting to see what they've worked on at training pay off.
"It was really good," Wiggett said.
"We knew it was going to be tough but we were hoping to get on top.
"The communication between key players helped us a lot in our defence, they were tagging really well and keeping them down in their end so we had plenty of metres to work with."
Working on their structure in recent weeks at training, Wiggett felt her bag of tries was the result of that hard work, moving the ball down the line well and setting her up to cross.
With a mostly consistent team over the past few seasons, she said the group has a strong sense of trust with one another which has helped when bringing in new and junior players.
Clear skies on a still day helped them run the ball faster than if predicted rain had arrived.
Heading into a bye again this weekend, it's been a stop start three weeks for the Bulls, but she's looking forward to the rest of the season.
TEMORA 36 d YOUNG 4
BROTHERS 26 d ALBURY 0
KANGAROOS 16 d JUNEE 8
SOUTHCITY 22 d GUNDAGAI 0
