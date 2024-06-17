Molly returns home for a double as Lipstick Swing gets back to winning ways

FORMER Southern District apprentice jockey Molly Bourke returned home to land a winning double at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.
Bourke has been in top form at metropolitan level and she brought that with her on a flying trip home to Wagga.
Bourke guided Stay Tuned ($7.00) to victory in the Maiden Handicap (1600m) for Warwick Farm trainers Paul and Martha Cave, before steering Lipstick Swing ($3.90) to an all-the-way win in the Wagga Winter Sprint Benchmark 82 Handicap (1000m).
It was Lipstick Swing's first win in just over 12 months after mixing it in strong company at her last handful of starts.
Despite the time between wins, Monday's victory took the five-year-old mare's record to an imposing six wins from 16 starts.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly was pleased to see Lipstick Swing back in winning form.
"She always goes well first up and she likes the wet," Donnelly said.
"So it was the perfect race for her because there was nothing that was going to challenge her for the lead."
Donnelly gave credit to Bourke for her ride, where she balanced Lipstick Swing's speed to lead races with the need to get out in better going near the outside fence in the home straight.
"Absolutely. Because they're normally that fast, they get to the fence, or want to get there," Donnelly explained.
"We did it one day at Albury, might have been in a 900 (metre race) when the inside was no good and she blew in the betting from about $5 to $12 when everyone thought she would be on the fence and Fiona Sandkuhl was able to stay off the fence.
"But I think because she already drew out (wide) too, she didn't have to go to the fence where as that day at Albury she drew the inside."
Donnelly hopes to now try and target a city race for Lipstick Swing.
"I don't know how much improvements in her but this time of year we're going to have a crack in town at a 1000 at Warwick Farm. If the track happens to be wet, they've got to pick her up," Donnelly said.
"That's her opportunity. I don't think she's going to improve, she's rising six. Tony Barton's going to breed with her, she's going to keep her so he's not going to sell the progeny so in the end it doesn't matter if she doesn't win in town but it would be nice to win and put on her resume."
The win continued a hot streak for the Donnelly stable, who have had four winners from their last six starters.
"The horses ran well at the cup carnival without winning and they've built on that," he said.
"Since then four of my last six have won. It's going along well."
Meantime, Wagga trainer Gary Colvin levelled up alongside Donna Scott in equal second position on the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership following the win of Bonvalante ($51) on Monday.
Stable apprentice Holly Durnan guided Bonvalante to an impressive first-up victory in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m).
Colvin and Scott sit three wins behind Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding, after he enjoyed a winning double at Narrandera last Saturday.
