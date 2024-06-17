The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mum Emily Janetzki and daughter, Olena, 2, still missing after 11 days

By Blair Thomson
June 17 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her daughter Olena Hrobelko, 2, were last seen in Lavington on June 6. Pictures supplied.
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her daughter Olena Hrobelko, 2, were last seen in Lavington on June 6. Pictures supplied.

Police continue to search for a missing mother and child who haven't been seen for more than 10 days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.