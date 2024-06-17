Magic beans: Why Wagga-bound country women are baking gluten free cakes

Country women around the state are finessing their competitive baking by making a "magic bean cake".
Each year, the Country Women's Association (CWA) creates a new list of recipes and crafts to be judged at their local and state competitions.
A gluten-free red kidney bean recipe has made the list, and the state winner will be crowned in Wagga next year.
"I went and bought some red kidney beans to make a gluten-free cake," Wagga CWA member Ann Adams said.
"The ladies have been putting photos on Facebook, and everyone across the state is making this gluten-free cake."
Ms Adams is no stranger to CWA's baking competition.
She joined the group 56 years ago as a 15-year-old and is a two-time sultana cake state champion for The Land Cookery Competition.
The veteran baker is looking forward to welcoming over 600 women (and their cakes) to Wagga next year, and said that preparation is well on the way.
"They will be spending a lot of money in Wagga, and so we're hoping that the business houses will get out and support it," Ms Adams said.
"All of the ladies are madly booking accommodation at the moment, and doing their baking and their handicrafts leading up to the big final next year."
Other skills coming to Wagga in May are poetry, handicrafts and art.
The association began in the 1920s when country women joined together to fight isolation and limited access to health care.
CWA were responsible for setting up social activities, community organisations, and medical facilities but arts, crafts and cooking continue to play a key role in the association.
"The whole idea is to revive some skills and crafts that have sort of faded into the background a little bit," Wagga's CWA branch president Carol Grylls said.
When she's not preparing for next year's conference, Ms Grylls is practicing a medieval Italian handicraft, which will be judged at the state level in 2025.
"Assisi work is cross stitch, but it's a cross stitch that is the opposite," Ms Grylls said.
"Any spare minute that I get, I'm doing this cross stitch, trying not to go blind while I'm doing it."
While the CWA has an ageing population, as indicated by some award categories with an 80-plus age range, Ms Grylls believes the association needs younger members.
"We do need more members of that younger age demographic because it's just the way things work, it's that succession thing," Ms Grylls said.
"A lot of the younger ladies don't have the skills of some knitting, or crocheting or baking - that might be where they're interested.
"Ladies like our age, can pass those on, we can be those surrogate family members."
The 2025 CWA state conference will be held in Wagga on from May 19 to 22.
