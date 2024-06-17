Cops allege 55kg of cannabis leaf uncovered in Sturt traffic stop

A truck driver stopped for an early morning breath test has been charged with commercial drug supply after a police search allegedly uncovered more than 100 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis.
The bags of leaf found during the Sturt Highway stop on Saturday morning weighed more than 50 kilograms.
Riverina Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were patrolling the Sturt Highway at Euroley about 8am on Saturday, June 15 when they pulled over the driver of a light rigid pantech for a random breath test.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly seized five boxes containing 106 cryovac bags containing about 500 grams of cannabis leaf each - weighing close to 55 kilograms in total.
The 28-year-old male driver was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station.
He was charged with supplying prohibited drug commercial quantity and possessing a prohibited drug.
The man was refused bail to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court on Monday, June 17.
The Murrumbidgee Police District reminded residents anyone with information relating to a crime to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Always dial Triple Zero in an emergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.