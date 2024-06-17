'Our goal is zero deaths from melanoma': educating the first ports of call

Early detection of melanoma is vital, with 90 per cent of cases cured with simple surgery if caught early.
This was the key message given to general practitioners (GPs) from the Riverina region and beyond, who gave up their Saturday to take in a dermoscopy workshop in Wagga.
Hosted by MIA Amie St Clair (Melanoma Institute Australia), the expert training focused on examining skin lesions to assist with melanoma detection and monitoring in clinical practice.
It aimed to equip GPs with the tools to explain the process and benefits for evaluating skin lesions under dermoscopy in general practice and have a greater understanding of the importance of dermoscopic histopathological correlation.
"Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world with one person diagnosed with melanoma every 30 minutes and one person dying from the disease every six hours," Aimee St Clair melanoma care nurse Danielle Goss said.
"We're just hoping with this increased training and awareness for the GPs, that we can pick up those melanomas at their earliest stage and are then much easier to treat."
More than 40 GPs from around the Riverina were in attendance, along with some from Sydney and Mildura.
Presenting at the event were Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology histopathologist Dr Kirstin McKenzie, and skin cancer GP and University of Queensland associate professor in skin cancer, Paul Fishburn.
Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust founder, Annette St Clair, said they were giving GPs the education, tools and confidence in doing a proper skin check.
"They then can be speaking to their patients around having a skin check knowing their own body," she said.
"If they were to develop a new lesion, one that changes in colour, becomes itchy, starts to bleed, then the patients also having that confidence to come [to their GP] and have a skin check."
Ms Goss said it was quite an interactive day, with the GPs keen to learn and ask questions.
"You can see how people were starting to build their knowledge based on what's been presented," she said.
"We're just hoping we can up-skill the GPs in the area, so they can go away with that increased confidence, to see these patients that are concerned with any lesions that they might find."
Ms St Clair lost her daughter Aimee to melanoma 14 years ago. She said the workshop was extremely important.
"Melanoma is one of those cancers that is preventable with early detection, skin checks, knowing your own body, like doing your own skin checks," she said.
"I see where we've come in the last 10 to 14 years and at times I wish we could wind back the clock and have access to the knowledge, the treatments for melanoma, [we have now], because Aimee may still be here."
Ms St Clair said research and treatments were very important and MIA was doing an amazing job.
"Ten years ago, less than 5 per cent of our patients with advanced melanoma survived and ... now it's greater than 55 per cent," she said.
"We still have a long way to go. Our goal is zero deaths from melanoma.
"So this type of day means a lot to me, educating the doctors and GPs because they're that first port of call."
