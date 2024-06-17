Suckling to return home for surprise appearance at district club

HAWTHORN premiership star Matt Suckling will return home to the region for a guest appearance on Saturday.
Suckling will head to the Upper Murray League and run out for Tumbarumba in their home game against Bullioh.
Suckling, an East Wagga-Kooringal junior, is based in Brisbane and has spent the past couple of years playing for Coorparoo in AFL Queensland's division one competition.
He returned home for two appearances for the Hawks in the Farrer League last year and was lured to Tumbarumba this time by experienced Riverina footballer Daniel Hitchens.
"One of my work colleagues, Daniel Hitchens, plays up there and has played up there for a little while," Suckling explained.
"I had heard a bit about the footy club over the past few years and I know they won the premiership a couple of years ago.
"I suppose he's always joked about a time that we could have a run around there and we've got a bye this weekend up in Brisbane and before June 30 it was a nice opportunity to get home and see mum and dad and have a run around."
Suckling retired from the AFL at the end of 2020 after a 178-game career at Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs. He won two premierships during his time at the Hawks.
The 35-year-old knows little about the Upper Murray League but is prepared for one aspect of the trip.
"I know it's going to be cold so I've already requested a long sleeve," Suckling said.
"We're currently playing in 24, 25 degrees and sun at the moment so I know it's only going to be about a quarter of that on Saturday.
"In terms of what the footy's like, I don't know a whole lot.
"I suppose I'm just at the stage of my career that I really enjoy playing footy, footy's brought me plenty of great experiences so I'm really thrilled to be able to go to Tumbarumba and have a run around.
"It's something that I probably thought would never come around so I'm looking forward to a fun experience and hopefully everyone else can get something out of it as well."
Tumbarumba have won just the two games for the season but sit in third spot. Bullioh sits one place above in second.
Suckling will stay around in Tumbarumba after the game and hopes he can help the club out as much as possible.
"I enjoy playing footy now and it's just another experience for me, but also to give something back and pass something onto the guys at Tumbarumba," he said.
"I'm looking forward to it so hopefully we can put in a good performance. I know they haven't been playing as well as they would like but hopefully we can have a strong performance on Saturday."
