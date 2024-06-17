No pressure to perform as Good settles back into Ag College side after injury

After a horror start to the season, sustaining a grade two hamstring tear in just the first 10-minutes of round one, Tessa Good has come, well, good.
The Ag College captain had been named on the bench for the past two weeks but got a start in their win over Wagga City this weekend.
The win boosts them to fourth on the ladder.
With strong numbers this season, Good said she felt no pressure to return to play too soon, in fact, just the opposite.
"I heard from so many people, don't come back too soon," Good said.
"I'm feeling good, every game I'm playing I'm getting a bit more confident in it.
"It's a little bit like that, every game counts to getting back a bit more confidence."
The influx of players has fared the side well as university exams pull them from the field and graduations have some saying goodbye.
A standout performance from Megan Seis this weekend came at the perfect time, as she prepares to leave town for placement.
Good is hopeful to see her back in the side at some point this season.
"It makes me feel a lot better, when I was out it made me feel better the team weren't playing short or anything like that
"Our coaches are super supportive and were like Tess if it's no good, don't play.
"Megan is always a standout but it was her last game possibly, she's a fifth year vet and she's finished now, going on placement, but hopefully she'll be back for finals, but she played an outstanding game.
"A lot of our forwards played a great game as well, they really clicked with is nice."
With players frequently passing in and out of the team, Good said the group has done well to remain flexible as the squad changes.
Investing in creating and training utility players keeps the game running smoothly.
"We're very adaptable as a team but definitely at training we have to really shuffle around and get some girls into different positions, but everyone adapts pretty well.
"We try to have some utility players that can just slot in there, obviously it impacts us a bit but we adapt to the changes well."
Pleased with the 22-0 win, Good said she was anticipating a tough match.
Hoping to see fitness levels across the club continue to improve, they were made to work for the win.
"I definitely thought it was going to be a hard game, we came in with no expectations but we thought that we needed to win to secure our spot in fourth to hopefully make it into the semi-finals," she said.
"We didn't really think it was going to be an easy game, and it wasn't."
Across at Conolly Park Waratahs managed a tight 19-17 win over Tumut.
Reddies forfeit to Albury-Wodonga for their game on the border, giving the Steamers their first points for the season.
