Local grant helps Ganmain students to leave a lasting legacy

Year six students at Ganmain Public School, have taken a massive step forward in reaching their class's annual goal.
A tradition at Ganmain is for the leaving class to present a gift as they finish their primary schooling.
The 2023 students wanted to donate goal posts, however they weren't able to raise enough money and handed the torch to this year's class to continue the fundraising efforts.
A $2000 grant was received by Ganmain P&C, donated by Logan & Hitchens Farm and Rural Supply Store in Ganmain, through the CRT Primary Schools Program - which is distributing $50,000 among 25 Parents and Citizens' Association (P&C) of primary schools in regional and rural Australia.
Ganmain principal Bill Lucas said the students run two fundraisers in a year - one for charity, one for the school.
"This will be a nice little boost that should just about this, get to our goal," he said.
"[The students] are excited to get ordering and hopefully have a new bit of equipment in the playground soon."
Ganmain P&C secretary Sophie Warran said it was exciting to receive the funding.
"It is a small school and a very small P&C ... so it takes a lot of hard work and a lot of fundraising opportunities to raise money. So this is huge for us," she said.
"I found it quite easy [to apply] because I love the school. It was easy for me to talk about what a great school it is, and the P&C and how hard they work."
Mr Lucas said grant applications are something the P&C had done a lot of.
"[We're] very happy to have tapped into another source of fundraising, because being in small communities, it's hard to keep asking the same people to help out at different times," he said. "The P&C was thrilled when they got the news."
CRT head of independents Rebecca Gay said the program aims to recognise the crucial contributions P&Cs make in fostering the growth and development of the next generation.
"CRT stores are local employers in many regional communities, and schools play a vital role in these areas," she said.
"We believe investing in primary schools is an investment in a smart, strong, and confident future for regional Australia."
Ms Warran said it was fantastic to have a local store like Logan & Hitchens supporting the school and its students.
"They're wonderful and they sent it to us straightaway," she said.
"They were so excited when they rang us to tell us we were successful.
"All the businesses in small towns ... they are always looking out for each other and the schools and the community, so their support is incredible for the school."
