Sick of rubbish, Wagga teen out to collect 20,000 signatures in waste war

On a fishing trip down the Murrumbidgee River with his dad, a Wagga teenager was so alarmed by the amount of rubbish that he decided to petition the state government.
Instead of a Murray cod, Lachlan Mitchell remembers fishing out wrappers and packaging from Bakers Delight, The Coffee Club and other recognisable businesses from the banks of the river.
"I was finding all these plastic containers and all these plastic bags, and I just got tired off it," the Kooringal High School student said.
"I started picking it up and I got about three bags full at once."
NSW generates 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year, according to the state's environment protection authority.
Since 2022, plastic straws, cutlery, bags and polysterene containers have been banned in NSW by the government.
But the Wagga teen believes the ban needs to go further.
"I wanted to do something for change, something that would end the cycle, and that made me think of a petition," he said.
The teenager decided to raise the waste issue with the businesses whose plastic waste he'd found discarded in the environment.
"I started writing letters out to businesses, but they wouldn't reply to me," he said.
"Asking them to cut certain plastic items from production and provide more circular items."
The 15-year-old, following a suggestion from his nan, decided to take things up a level and he began a petition to the state's parliament.
In June, Lachlan launched a petition to the legislative assembly calling on the house to ban a range of single-use plastic products, and to replace them with alternatives, in NSW.
The petition seeks to ban single-use plastic coffee cups and lids, heavy-weight plastic checkout bags, plastic produce bags, plastic takeaway containers, and plastic bread bag clips.
"Your petitioners request that these products be replaced with products made of biodegradable materials, natural fabrics, or compostable bags," the petition said.
Lachlan wants to see change by June 30, 2026.
He is seeking 20,000 signatures by November 19, where the petition will then be taken before the parliament.
The teenager has received support from from his school teachers, and has sent over 350 emails to different environmental groups, councils, and businesses across the state to garner more signatures.
Wagga's independent MP Joe McGirr has also thrown in support for the teenager.
"I think it's a good way of getting debate on the topic," Dr McGirr said.
"We've worked with him on the wording of it, we think it's realistic, and we do think it will start a debate or help the debate continue."
In March 2024, Western Australia became the first state to ban non-compostable coffee cups.
The ACT has banned heavyweight boutique plastic bags, and has already banned cotton buds with plastic sticks and plastic microbeads.
All residents of NSW are eligible to sign Lachlan's the petition to "reduce plastic pollution in NSW".
