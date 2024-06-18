Second-placed Demons announce coaching appointments for season 2025

COLLINGULLIE-Wagga have locked in the co-coaching partnership of Nick Perryman and Shane Lenon for another year.
The second-placed Demons have made an early decision on their coaching line-up for 2025 with the reappointment of Perryman and Lenon.
Perryman will enter a fourth year leading Collingullie and will be joined by the Riverina coaching legend for a second year.
Both men spoke glowingly of their first year coaching together and Collingullie-Wagga president Noel Penfold said it was the dream result getting their pair to recommit for another season in charge.
"I'm over the moon for the club. It's all been positive since they've been on board," Penfold said.
"They work really well together and our club's in a great spot and one reason is because of those two blokes leading us.
"I've been really happy with (the partnership). They work well together. They spend a lot of time talking to each other and getting things right. One takes over and the other has a bit of a spell and it takes pressure off, it works really good.
"I see a lot of upside in it. I think it's a great way to go. Especially soon with Nick going to be back on the paddock, we're super looking forward to having him back out there and it will be a bit different when that happens but even if Nick didn't make it back, we would have still been happy to have both of them on board again."
Penfold credits Perryman and Lenon for the strong position the club is in.
"You go out to 17s and Sparks will be umpiring and Nick will be running the messages," he said.
"You go to under 13s and 15s and you've got 15 first and reserve graders sitting on the bench watching them and encouraging the kids. Matty Kennedy comes home and runs the water for us, we're rolling along really well.
"To go to Griffith and win three out of three, it's been years since we've done that. Reserve grade is going good, under 17s is going good, the whole club is going good and a lot of the reasons are that the two leaders at the top have done a fantastic job."
Lenon, who returned to coaching to take up the Collingullie job alongside Perryman, is excited to be going again.
"It was an easy decision and I'm just rapt to be able to do it again with Pez and to coach Collingullie again. It's fantastic," Lenon said.
"I've loved it. Obviously mixed up with a really strong club with a really good culture where people get treated the right way.
"I've really loved being able to coach with Pez, he's a really good coach in his own right, he's easy to work with and he's very passionate and has some great ideas so I've really enjoyed working with him and I've actually learnt quite a bit with the way he goes about it.
"I think having two coaches, it's the first time that I've ever done that. I've enjoyed it, I suppose it takes a little bit of pressure off, you don't have to do everything yourself but you bounce ideas off each other and it's probably been better than I expected. It's the unknown I suppose, in a way, because it's the first time you've ever done it. But I've loved it and it's probably made the job a little bit easier if anything."
Perryman admitted he took some time to consider his position before re-signing for 2025. But once he gained the feedback he was after, he was more than happy to take on a fourth year.
"I definitely considered it for a long time. Once you tick over that third year, you probably just want to get confirmation that the club is still happy to go in that direction and the playing group as well," Perryman said.
"With myself personally, I've had a mix, I've done it by myself, I've done it with Bretty (Somerville) at the start and then with Shane and I've played and I've been non-playing. It's been a little bit different so it hasn't just been the one voice the whole time.
"I am really enjoying it. Enjoying working with Shane and the playing group. I've still got a little bit more in me so I thought it would be silly to turn away now after putting a bit of work in the last few years."
Having led the Demons to back-to-back finals campaigns, including a grand final loss in 2022, Perryman is proud of where the club is positioned.
"Probably to be fair, after Covid it was a bit difficult in all grades, juniors all the way to seniors and we've slowly built it back and to see where it is now, not just as a first grade team but getting a 15s side, competitive juniors all the way through, 17s are going really well, reserves, netball club, it's the best part of footy, seeing that improvement and not just in the firsts but in the whole club," he said.
"It's a happy place at the moment and I just want to keep being apart of it."
Lenon has been around long enough to know when a club is going well and he is excited by what the future holds at Crossroads Oval.
"I reckon the club's next three to five years with what's going on at junior level and with the under 17s and how the club's sitting at present, the club's in a pretty positive position for the next three to five years so the future looks really positive," Lenon said.
"That all helps with making your decision. When you coach, you hope you leave the club in a better position than when you started but the next three to five years look pretty positive."
